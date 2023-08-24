Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Vacancy Released; Choice Filling Ends Tomorrow

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023: Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has released the seat vacancy for round 3 or mop-up round of NEET UG Counselling 2023. There are no vacancies left for the MBBS course. Only 4 seats are available in BDS and two in BHMS. Candidates can check out the seat matrix here.

As per the latest updates, Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 will be released soon. Candidates who have not participated in the previous rounds or have not reported to the allotted institutes are eligible for the mop-up round.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop-up Round Seat Vacancy

Check out the mop-up round seat vacancy for BDS and BHMS courses below:

Seats Available for BDS

College Total UR ST SC Dr Harbansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, Chandigarh 1 NA 1 NA Dr R Ahmed Dental College, Kolkata 1 1 NA NA Govt. Dental College, Raipur, Chhattisgarh 1 NA 1 NA KG Dental College, Lucknow 1 1 NA NA

Seats Available for BDS

College Total UR ST SC National Institute of Homeopathy, Kolkata 2 1 NA 1

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023

Currently, Tripura NEET 2023 counselling is midway. The choice filling window will be closed today: August 24, 2023. The authorities will declare the seat allotment result on August 29, 2023.

After the final seat allotment, candidates must accept the allotted seats and report to the allocated institutes within the stipulated time.

