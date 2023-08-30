Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Reporting From September 1

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tripura has announced the Tripura NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result. The allotment result was announced on August 29, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allotment can check the result through the link available on the official website.

The allotment result has been released as a PDF document containing the list of students who have been allotted seats in the second round. Candidates allotted seats can report for the admission process along with the allotment letter from September 1, 2023. It must also be noted that along with the allotment letter, candidates are required to submit photocopies of all documents, scorecard, PRTC, class 12 mark sheet with four passport-size photographs and relevant bond documents on August 30, 2023.

Tripura NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment result is available on the official website - dme.tripura.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the seat allotment result given below to check the allotment result.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling Allotment Result - Click Here

How to Check Tripura NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result

The Tripura NEET UG round 2 counselling allotment result is available on the official counselling portal. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tripura NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment result

Step 3: The Tripura NEET UG round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result for further reference

