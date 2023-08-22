Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Provisional Merit List Released, Choice Filling Till August 24

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has released the Tripura NEET UG 2023 round 2 counselling provisional merit list. Students who have applied for the round 2 allotment process can visit the official website of DME Tripura to check the allotment result. As per the merit list released a total of 330 candidates have been included in the round 2 list. Out of the total number of students, 309 are from Tripura while 21 are non-domicile candidates.

According to the notification released, only those candidates who uploaded their documents of the mandatory security deposit in their online applications but failed to submit the original transaction copy have been given a last chance to submit the same by August 25, 2023.

Candidates can visit the official website - dme.tripura.gov.in to check the Tripura NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list. Candidates can also click on the link available here to check the Tripura NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list.

Tripura NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Merit List - Click Here

Steps to Download Tripura NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Provisional Merit List

The Tripura NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list has been released as a pdf document. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download the provisional merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of DME Tripura

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG round 2 provisional merit list link

Step 3: The merit list pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET UG 2023 merit list pdf for further reference,

The Tripura NEET UG 2023 round 2 provisional merit list document consists of the list of students, the common merit rank, NEET rank, category, sub-category, neet roll no, neet obtained marks and domicile.

Candidates eligible for round 2 counselling can complete the choice filling for the allotment process until August 24, 2023. The round 2 allotment result will be announced on August 29, 2023.

