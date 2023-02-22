Tripura TBSE 10, 12 Admit Card 2023 Release Date Announced, Know Where to Collect

TBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card 2023: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the Class 10th Madhyamik and 12th Uccho Madhyamik admit card release date. TBSE 10th and 12th admit cards along with the attendance cum roll sheets will be made available to centre secretaries and venue supervisors on February 23 and 24, 2023.

Along with this, the board further said that the admit cards for the madrassa alim, madrasa fazil arts, and madrasa fazil theology exams will be released on February 23 and 24 between 11 am and 4 pm. Students can approach the school authorities for the hall ticket.

Where to Collect TBSE 10th, 12th Admit Card?

As per the updates, the centre secretaries or superintendents and venue supervisors or their representatives are required to collect the TBSE admit card 2023 and attendance-cum-roll sheets for their respective schools from the office of the board.

Once the school authorities receive the admit card and get it stamped by the Principal or Chairman, they will ask the students to come to the college and collect the TBSE 2023 Admit Card. It must be noted that no student shall be granted entry to the exam hall without admit card and valid ID proof.

TBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2023

As per the date sheet, the Tripura Board Class 10th exams 2023 will commence on March 16 and conclude on April 18, 2023. On the other hand, Tripura Board Class 12th Exams 2023 will commence on March 15, 2023, and last till April 19, 2023. Examinees can check out the entire TBSE 10th, 12th Datesheet 2023 on the official website i.e. tbse.tripura.gov.in

