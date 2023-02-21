    Tripura TJEE 2023 Application Correction Window Opens at tbjee.nic.in, Know How To Edit

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 11:07 IST
    Tripura TJEE 2023: The Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the application correction facility for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE) 2023 in online mode. Candidates can make changes in Tripura JEE 2023 application form at the official website - tbjee.nic.in. The last date to modify/edit Tripura TJEE is February 24, 2023. 

    As per the schedule released, the TBJEE 2023 will be conducted on April 25. The Tripura TJEE 2023 is conducted for admission to engineering, veterinary, agriculture, fisheries, paramedical and other professional degree courses.  

    Tripura TJEE 2023 Dates 

    Events 

    Important dates

    Last date to make corrections in TJEE form

    February 24, 2023

    Tripura JEE admit card 

    Second week of April 2023

    TJEE exam date

    April 25, 2023

    Model Answer key

    April 28, 2023

    Last date of receiving feedback

    May 3, 2023 (by 5 PM)

    How To Make Corrections in Tripura TJEE 2023 Application Form?  

    To make edit or make changes in application form of Tripura TJEE, candidates will have to visit the official website. Also, after the last date, no request for changes in the TBJEE application form will be accepted. Check steps below - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - tbjee.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the login link for TBJEE.
    • 3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.
    • 4th Step - Now, enter registration number and password. 
    • 5th Step - TJEE application form will appear on the screen.
    • 6th Step - Make changes, edit/correct the information if needed and submit the form.

    What After Tripura TJEE 2023 Application Correction Window Closes?

    Once the application correction window for TJEE closes, candidates will not be able to make any changes. Further, based on the information filled in TBJEE application form 2023, the officials will release the admit card. It is expected that Tripura TJEE 2023 admit card will be issued in the second week of April 2023 in online mode. Only registered candidates will be able to download it from the official website. 

