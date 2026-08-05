TS CPGET 2026 Result Declared: Check Scorecard & Direct Download Link at cpget.tgche.ac.in

CPGET 2026 Result Out: Kakatiya University has officially released the TS CPGET 2026 results for various PG programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the exam, can now check and download their rank cards directly from the official website of Kakatiya University. The download link is currently active on both the websites cpget.tgche.ac.in and kakatiya.ac.in. To check your results, candidates have to log in using their login details. The release of the result holds a major step in the admission process for students looking for admission into PG courses offered by the university.

CPGET Result 2026 Highlights

Check out the TS CPGET Result 2026 highlights below: