TS CPGET 2026 Result Declared: Check Scorecard & Direct Download Link at cpget.tgche.ac.in
TG CPGET 2026 Result Released on the official website. Get CPGET rank card download link below in the article. Check for details required and how to download the scorecard.
CPGET 2026 Result Out: Kakatiya University has officially released the TS CPGET 2026 results for various PG programmes. Candidates who have appeared for the exam, can now check and download their rank cards directly from the official website of Kakatiya University. The download link is currently active on both the websites cpget.tgche.ac.in and kakatiya.ac.in. To check your results, candidates have to log in using their login details. The release of the result holds a major step in the admission process for students looking for admission into PG courses offered by the university.
CPGET Result 2026 Highlights
Check out the TS CPGET Result 2026 highlights below:
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Event
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Status
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CPGET 2026 Exam
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Conducted, July 8 to July 16, 2026
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Provisional Answer Key
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Released
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CPGET Result 2026
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5-Aug-2026
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TS CPGET Rank Card Download
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5-Aug-2026
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Counselling
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Second week of August
How To Download TS CPGET Result 2026?
Candidates should follow the simple steps mentioned below to check the result and download the CPGET rank card:
- Visit the official wesbite cpget.tgche.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on “Download Rank Card” available in bold red letters.
- A new tab will open, “Download TG CPGET - 2026 Rank Card”.
- Fill the login details like CPGET hall ticket no, registration number, and date of birth correctly.
- Click on “View Rank Card”
- The CPGET rank card PDF will open on your screen
- Download and take a printout for the counselling process.
Check: CPGET Rank Card Download Direct Link
Download CPGET Result 2026 Details Required
Candidates will need the following details to check their CPGET rank card:
- CPGET hall ticket no
- Registration number
- Date of birth
Students may face network issues while downloading their CPGET 2026 rank card. This is due to heavy traffic on the official page. In such cases, try after sometime.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.