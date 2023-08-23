TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Expected Schedule; List of Participating Universities

TS CPGET Counselling 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) soon. Once released, candidates can check out the dates on the official website. It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process.

The authorities announced the TS PGCET 2023 results on August 22, 2023. V. Hari Priya emerged as the topper followed by Nikhil Kumar, Jonnalagadda Sri Divya, Deekshita Kulkarni, and Royaprolu Satwika.

TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Round 1

Check out the expected dates below:

Events Dates TS CPGET 2023 counselling registration for online certificate verification 1st week of September (expected) Release of candidates list whose verification is completed To be announced Exercise of web options To be announced Correction Window To be announced Seat Allotment Result 3rd week of September (expected) Reporting to the respective colleges To be announced

Documents Required for TS CPGET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory events below:

CPGET rank card

CPGET admit card

Class 10, and 12 mark sheets

Transfer certificate

Original or provisional certificate of the qualifying examination

Consolidated mark sheets of qualifying examination

Residence certificate

Community certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate (if applicable)

CPGET Counselling 2023: List of Participating Universities

Check out the list of universities accepting TS CPGET scores below:

Telanagana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam Kakatiya University Osmania University Mahatma Gandhi University Telangana University Satavahan University JNTUH Palalmuru University

