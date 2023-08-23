  1. Home
TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Expected Schedule; List of Participating Universities

TS CPGET Counselling 2023 schedule is expected to be out shortly. Shortlisted candidates can check out expected dates, documents, list of participating universities here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 12:48 IST
TS CPGET Counselling 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) soon. Once released, candidates can check out the dates on the official website. It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process.

The authorities announced the TS PGCET 2023 results on August 22, 2023. V. Hari Priya emerged as the topper followed by Nikhil Kumar, Jonnalagadda Sri Divya, Deekshita Kulkarni, and Royaprolu Satwika. 

TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Round 1

Check out the expected dates below:

Events

Dates

TS CPGET 2023 counselling registration for online certificate verification

1st week of September (expected)

Release of candidates list whose verification is completed

To be announced

Exercise of web options 

To be announced

Correction Window

To be announced

Seat Allotment Result 

3rd week of September (expected)

Reporting to the respective colleges 

To be announced

Documents Required for TS CPGET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory events below:

  • CPGET rank card
  • CPGET admit card
  • Class 10, and 12 mark sheets
  • Transfer certificate 
  • Original or provisional certificate of the qualifying examination
  • Consolidated mark sheets of qualifying examination
  • Residence certificate
  • Community certificate (if applicable)
  • Income certificate (if applicable)

CPGET Counselling 2023: List of Participating Universities

Check out the list of universities accepting TS CPGET scores below:

Telanagana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam

Kakatiya University

Osmania University

Mahatma Gandhi University

Telangana University

Satavahan University

JNTUH

Palalmuru University

