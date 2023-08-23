TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Dates Shortly; Check Expected Schedule; List of Participating Universities

TS CPGET Counselling 2023: Osmania University, Hyderabad will announce the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPGET) soon. Once released, candidates can check out the dates on the official website. It must be noted that only those candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to participate in the seat allotment process.
The authorities announced the TS PGCET 2023 results on August 22, 2023. V. Hari Priya emerged as the topper followed by Nikhil Kumar, Jonnalagadda Sri Divya, Deekshita Kulkarni, and Royaprolu Satwika.
TS CPGET Counselling 2023 Round 1
Check out the expected dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
TS CPGET 2023 counselling registration for online certificate verification
|
1st week of September (expected)
|
Release of candidates list whose verification is completed
|
To be announced
|
Exercise of web options
|
To be announced
|
Correction Window
|
To be announced
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
3rd week of September (expected)
|
Reporting to the respective colleges
|
To be announced
Documents Required for TS CPGET Counselling 2023
Check out the mandatory events below:
- CPGET rank card
- CPGET admit card
- Class 10, and 12 mark sheets
- Transfer certificate
- Original or provisional certificate of the qualifying examination
- Consolidated mark sheets of qualifying examination
- Residence certificate
- Community certificate (if applicable)
- Income certificate (if applicable)
CPGET Counselling 2023: List of Participating Universities
Check out the list of universities accepting TS CPGET scores below:
|
Telanagana Mahila Vishwavidyalayam
|
Kakatiya University
|
Osmania University
|
Mahatma Gandhi University
|
Telangana University
|
Satavahan University
|
JNTUH
|
Palalmuru University
