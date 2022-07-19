TS DEECET 2022 admit card released, Download at deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in, Get Direct Link here

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Department of School Education, Telangana has released the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Cards. Students appearing for the examinations scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2022, can visit the official website of DSE Telangana to download the admit card.

The link for students to download the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card is available on the official website - deecet.cdse.telangana.gov.in. To download the exam admit card students are required to visit the official website and enter the TS DEECET 2022 Registration Number, Date of Birth, Payment Reference ID and Mobile number in the admit card link available on the website.

It must be noted that only those students who have applied for the TS DEECET 2022 Exams and have submitted the application fee will be eligible to download the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card. Students can download the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card by clicking on the link available online or the direct link provided here.

TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link

The TS DEECET 2022 Examinations are scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2022. The exams will be held in two sessions. Session 1 (Telugu) of the exams will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon. TS DEECET 2022 Session 2 (English, Urdu) of the exams will be conducted from 3 PM to 5 PM. According to the schedule provided, the TS DEECET 2022 exam results are scheduled to be announced by July 30, 2022.

Steps to download TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card

To download the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card students are required to first visit the official website and click on the hall ticket link provided on the homepage. Students can also follow the steps provided below to download the TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card.

Step 1: Visit the TS DEECET 2022 - Department of School Education Official website

Step 2: Click on the TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket Link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the TS DEECET 2022 Registration number, Payment Reference ID, Mobile Number and Date of Birth in the hall ticket link

Step 4: The TS DEECET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS DEECET 2022 Hall Ticket for further reference

