TS DOST 2022 Counselling: Online self-reporting Dates Extended, Get Details Here

TS DOST Self Reporting 2022: Telangana Degree Services has extended the online self-reporting deadline for the TS DOST 2022 Phase 3 Allotment process. As per the revised dates, candidates can now report to the college allotted until today September 23, 2022. Earlier, the last date for students to complete the self-reporting process was September 22, 2022.

TS DOST 2022 Counselling Official Schedule

According to the earlier schedule, student orientation in college was to be conducted from September 23, 2022, to September 30, 2022, while class 1232 was scheduled to commence on October 1, 2022.

TS DOST is for the admissions to various undergraduate programmes offered in universities across the state. Eligible students are required to visit the official website and register in order to participate in the allotment proess. Students need to complete the registration and web options entry process within the given time in order to be considered for the allotment process.

For the self reporting students are required to submit all necessary documents for the final verification process and submit the admission fee to finalise the admission procedure.

Universities like Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University, and Satavahana University conduct admissions for undergraduate programmes through TS DOST.

Seat allotment is conducted based on the options entered by students in the wen option entry process of TS DOST 2022 Counselling.

Also Read: KEAM Seat Allotment List 2022 (OUT): Round 1 Final Allotment List Released at cee.kerala.gov.in