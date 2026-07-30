TS DOST Seat Allotment 2026 Released at dost.cgg.gov.in, Download Special Phase Allotment Result PDF Here
TS DOST Special Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been made public on July 30, 2026 at the official website dost.cgg.gov.in. Students can check the seat allotment status here using their DOST ID and PIN.
TG DOST Seat Allotment 2026: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has released the special phase seat allotment result today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who participated in the final round of TG DOST counselling process can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in using their DOST ID and pin.
What Time Will TG DOST Seat Allotment 2026 Be Out?
Candidates can now check TG DOST special phase seat allotment result as it has been declared. You will be required to report to your allotted college and complete the self-reporting process also. As part of the self-reporting stage, you must pay your seat acceptance fee between July 30 and August 1, while physical reporting requires candidates to visit their allotted college with printed seat allotment order, self-reporting receipt, original certificates (like Transfer Certificate, marks memos), and photocopies between the same period.
How To Download TG DOST Special Phase Seat Allotment 2026?
- Visit the official website dost.cgg.gov.in.
- On the homepage, click on “Candidate Login”.
- Enter your DOST ID and PIN.
- Your special phase seat allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
TG DOST 2026 Special Phase Seat Allotment Direct Link
TG DOST 2026 Admissions: Documents Required For Counselling Process
- Intermediate / Class 12 marks memo and hall ticket number
- SSC / Class 10 marks memo (proof of birth date)
- Transfer Certificate (TC) from your last school or college
- Aadhaar card
- Study certificates from Class 6 to Class 12 (for local area status)
- Caste Certificate
- Income Certificate (issued recently to claim tuition fee reimbursement)
- EWS Certificate (for general category students seeking economic reservation)
- Special category certificates
Colleges, UG Courses For Admission Via TG DOST
Candidates can check the availability of undergraduate courses and colleges for admission via TG DOST. To do so, you must click on “colleges” or “UG Courses and eligibility” on the homepage.
TG DOST Admission Process
The TG DOST Admission process includes pre-registration by students, payment of fees via online mode, filing the application form and specifying the preferred choices of institute and courses. Then, students are required to accept the allotted seat by paying the seat-acceptance fee. Following this, students report to college for admission.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.