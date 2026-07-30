TS DOST Seat Allotment 2026 Released at dost.cgg.gov.in, Download Special Phase Allotment Result PDF Here

TG DOST Seat Allotment 2026: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) has released the special phase seat allotment result today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who participated in the final round of TG DOST counselling process can check and download their seat allotment status on the official website dost.cgg.gov.in using their DOST ID and pin.

What Time Will TG DOST Seat Allotment 2026 Be Out?

Candidates can now check TG DOST special phase seat allotment result as it has been declared. You will be required to report to your allotted college and complete the self-reporting process also. As part of the self-reporting stage, you must pay your seat acceptance fee between July 30 and August 1, while physical reporting requires candidates to visit their allotted college with printed seat allotment order, self-reporting receipt, original certificates (like Transfer Certificate, marks memos), and photocopies between the same period.