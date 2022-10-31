TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Special Drive Releases, Download at dost.cgg.gov.in

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 (OUT): As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana Degree Online Services (TS DOST) 2022 special drive seat allotment result. Candidates can check their TS DOST seat allotment result for special drive on the official website - dost.cgg.gov.in. It has been stated on the official website that - “Professor R Limbadri, convenor, DOST and chairman, TSCHE and Navin Mittal, IAS, commissioner, collegiate education and SPD-RUSA released the special drive phase seat allotment on DOST - 2022-23.”

As per media reports and official notication, a total of 11,964 candidates who gave web options in the special drive phase and 11,602 candidates have been allotted seats. They can confirm their TS DOST allotted seats till today - 31st October 2022. Also, they need to pay Rs.500 to confirm their seats.

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Special Drive - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Special Drive Tweet

DOST-2022-Special Drive Phase seat allotment Press Note on 29.10.2022 pic.twitter.com/wiJcDGCjSR — DOST-Degree Online Services, Telangana (India) (@dost_telangana) October 29, 2022

How to Check TS DOST Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Special Drive?

The authorities has announced the seat allotment result of TS DOST special drive in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check their allotment results of special drive allotment today. Go through the steps below to know how to check TS DOST allotment list -

1st Step - Go to the official website of TS DOST - dost.cgg.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click the link to TS DOST Special Drive Seat Allotment Result.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen, enter TS DOST credentials.

4th Step - The TS DOST seat allotment result 2022 for special drive will appear on the screen.

TS DOST 2022 Notification

As per the notification released, “All the candidates who secured a seat are instructed to reserve their seat through online self-reporting by paying Rs 500 or Rs 1,000 in DOST candidate login. The students who are allotted to the government degree colleges, university colleges and who are eligible, provisionally, for ePASS fee reimbursement (after caste and income certificate verifications) need not pay any amount to reserve the allotted seat, while online self-reporting.”