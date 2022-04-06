TS EAMCET 2022 Applications to commence today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Check complete schedule here

TS EAMCET 2022: The TS EAMCET 2022 Registration and application process will begin on the official website of the Telangana state Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) from today - April 6, 2022 onwards. According to the schedule available on the official website, the last date for students to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 registration and application process is May 28, 2022.

Candidates interested in applying for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) Common Entrance Test-2022 can visit the official website of TACHE to complete the registration and fee payment process. As per the dates given, TSCHE will be conducting the TS EAMCET 2022 exams from July 14 to 20, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of TS EAMCET 2022 here.

Event Dates Commencement of Submission of Online Applications April 6, 2022 Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee May 28, 2022 Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate May 30 to June 6, 2022 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250/- June 7, 2022 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- June 17, 2022 Download of Hall tickets from website a) Start

b) Finish

June 25 to July 11, 2022 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500/- June 27, 2022 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000/- July 7, 2022 Date & Time of TS EAMCET-2022 Examination Forenoon (FN) : 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

Afternoon (AN) : 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM Agriculture & Medical (AM) July 14 and 15, 2022 Engineering (E) July 18, 2022 (FN & AN) July 19, 2022 (FN & AN) July 20, 2022 (FN)

To complete the TS EAMCET 2022 Registrations students are first required to visit the official website and complete the fee payment procedure through the link available. After completing the TS EAMCET 2022 fee payment, students will be provided with the fee payment details which need to be entered in the registration link to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 Registration process. After completing the registrations, students will be able to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 online application form.

When completing the TS EAMCET 2022 applications, students must make sure that they enter all the required details in the applications and upload the copies of the necessary documents.

