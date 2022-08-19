TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced, Registration Process Begins from 21st August at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Dates Announced: Ending the long wait, TSCHE has formally notified the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule. The Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) which manages the admission process to BE / BTech / Pharmacy Courses for state’s colleges has formally notified TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling. According to the schedule, the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling for Phase 1 will begin with commencement of the registration process from 21st August 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the TS EAMCET 2022 Exam can register to participate in the counselling and seat allotment process by visiting the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. To get complete details about the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process, candidates can also get detailed information through the notification linked below:

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here to Read Complete Document

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

As per the schedule released by the TSCHE, the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling will be held in three rounds, with the first round being held from 21st to 30th August and the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Results or TS EACMET Seat Allotment Results being released on 6th Sept 2022. The complete schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling can be found below:

Events Dates Round 1 TS EAMCET 2022 counselling registration 21st to 29th August 2022 Certificate verification 23rd to 30th August 2022 Exercising web options 23rd to 2nd Sept 2022 Round 1 seat allotment 6th Sept 2022 Round 2 Round 2 registration 28th to 29th Sept 2022 Exercising option 28th Sept to 1st Oct 2022 Round 2 seat allotment 4th October 2022 Round 3 Registration for round 3 11th to 12th October 2022 Exercising options 11th to 14th October 2022 Round 3 seat allotment 17th October 2022

List of Documents Required for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

With the counselling schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 notified and registration process starting from Monday, it is important for aspirants to be aware of the documents and details that they will need to fill the application form and participate in the seat allotment process. The complete list of documents required for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 can be found below:

TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Card

TS EAMCET 2022 Rank Card TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card / Hall Ticket

TS EAMCET 2022 Admit Card / Hall Ticket Candidate’s Aadhaar Card

Candidate’s Aadhaar Card Marksheets of Candidate from Class 6 Onwards up to Qualifying Degree

Marksheets of Candidate from Class 6 Onwards up to Qualifying Degree Transfer Certificate from Institute attended last

Transfer Certificate from Institute attended last Intermediate Marksheet or Marks Memo and Passing Certificate

Intermediate Marksheet or Marks Memo and Passing Certificate Domicile Certificate or Resident Certificate, with parents residing in Telangana State for over 10 years

Domicile Certificate or Resident Certificate, with parents residing in Telangana State for over 10 years Income Certificate, if applicable (issued after 1st January 2022)

Income Certificate, if applicable (issued after 1st January 2022) Caste Certificate, if applicable (issued by competent authority)

Caste Certificate, if applicable (issued by competent authority) PwD / PH / Children of Armed Personnel (CAP) / NCC/Sports / Minority certificate if applicable.

Also Read: TS LAWCET Result 2022 (Declared): Check TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET Results online at lawcet.tsche.ac.in