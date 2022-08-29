TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations close today, Apply at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration window to close today. According to the counselling schedule released, the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling registrations began on August 21, 2022 and the last date to complete the counselling registrations is August 29, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 entrance exams and wish to apply for the admissions to the B.E / B.Tech / B.Tech/Pharmacy Courses can visit the official website to complete the registrations for the counselling procedure.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Official Notification

TS EAMCET 202 Engineering Counselling

The TS EAMCET 2022 option entry process for the students eligible for the counselling began on August 23, 2022, and the last date for students to exercise the web option entry process is September 2, 2022.

Candidates applying for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling are advised to exercise as many options as possible and while selecting the options students must make sure that they select the College and Branch as per the choice and preference.

Steps to apply for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations

The TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration process is now underway for the eligible candidates. Students can follow the steps given here to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling registrations.

Visit the official website – tseamcet.nic.in Click on the link Candidate Registration link on the homepage Enter your details and upload all the documents required Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 application fees Complete the certificate verification application Enter the choices in the web option entry link Click on the final submission

