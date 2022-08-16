TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling to commence from August 21, Check tentative schedule details here

The TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations for Phase 1 expected to commence soon. According to local media reports, the Phase 1 Counselling procedure for TS EAMCET 2022 will begin by August 21, 2022. An official announcement is yet to be made by the officials from Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Candidates who have appeared and qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 examinations can apply for the counselling procedure. Candidates can visit the official website for further details on the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling schedule.

The applications for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling will be made available on the official counselling portal for TS EAMCET. Once the application process begins, students will be able to complete the application and choice filling procedure and submit the fee for seat allotment.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule

According to local media reports, the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling registrations will commence on August 21, 2022 while the certificate verification process will begin from August 23, 2022. Students will be able to complete the web choices from August 23 to September 2, 2022 and the seat allotment results will be released on September 6, 2022. Candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted colleges from September 6 to 13, 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling will be conducted in three rounds. Round 2 of TS EAMCET 2022 is scheduled to begin from September 28, 2022 and the seat allotment will release on October 4, 2022.

Round 3 of TS EAMCET 2022 counselling will begin from October 11, 2022 and the seat allotment list will be announced on October 17, 2022.

