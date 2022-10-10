    TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Registrations Begin Tomorrow at tseamcet.nic.in, Check Details Here

    Updated: Oct 10, 2022 12:11 IST
    TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling: Phase 2 of TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registrations will begin tomorrow - October 11, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 exams and were not allotted seats in round 1 of the counselling procedure can visit the official website tomorrow and register for the Phase 2 counselling. 

    Candidates interested in applying for the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 counselling process can visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2022 to complete the counselling registrations. According to the detailed schedule provided, the last date for students to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 counselling registrations is October 12, 2022. 

    TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule - Click Here

    The TS EAMCET 2022 Provisional allotment list for Phase 2 counselling will be made available on the official website on October 17, 2022. Candidates who will be allotted seats in the provisional allotment list can complete the admission process until October 21, 2022.

    The TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Registration link will be available on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. When registering for Phase 2 of the counselling procedure candidates must make sure that they enter all the basic information, complete the fee payment process, and slot booking for the verification within the time period provided.

    How to apply for TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling Process

    Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET Counselling official website

    Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET 2022 phase 2 registration link

    Step 3: Enter the details and select the slots for the verification

    Step 4: Upload necessary documents for verification

    Step 5: Submit the application fee

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

