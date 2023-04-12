TS EAMCET 2023: Application Correction Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Correction Window: TS EAMCET 2023 application correction window will be available on the official website from today - April 12, 2023. Students who have completed the applications for the EAMCET entrance exam and want to make changes to the application form can visit the official website until April 14 to make the necessary changes.

Students who have completed the applications can make the changes in the application form by logging in using the credentials used for the registrations. Students must note that the application form filling will be open from April 15 to May 2, 2023, with a late fee from Rs. 250/- to Rs. 5000/- depending on when the students submit the applications.

Candidates who have filled out the TS EAMCET 2023 applications without a late fee until April 10, 2023, can visit the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in to make the changes and submit the application form. Candidates can also click on the direct link here to make the changes in the applications.

TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule

Candidates applying for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams can check the detailed schedule of the entrance examination below.

Events Dates Last date to fill application without late fee April 10, 2023 Application correction window April 12 to 14, 2023 Download TS EAMCET 2023 admit card April 30, 2023 TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Schedule Forenoon (FN) : 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon & Afternoon (AN) : 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM Agriculture & Medical (AM) May 10, 2023 (FN & AN) May 11, 2023 (FN & AN) Engineering (E) May 12, 2023 (FN & AN) May 13, 2023 (FN & AN) May 14, 2023 (FN & AN)

TS EAMCET 2023 Application Correction

The TS EAMCET 2023 application correction window will be available online today. Candidates who have submitted their applications by April 10, 2023, and wish to make changes in the filled forms can log in using their registration credentials and make the necessary changes.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET

Step 2: Click on the application correction window

Step 3: Login using the registration details

Step 4: Make the necessary changes in the application form

Step 5: Submit the corrected applications

