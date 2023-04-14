  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 correction window will be closed today i.e. April 14, 2023. Applicants can make necessary changes to their application form till today. Know how to edit here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 14, 2023 12:29 IST
TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today
TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window: According to the official schedule, JNTU Hyderabad will close the application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) today i.e. April 14, 2023. Applicants can make corrections to the application form till today only. They can visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in for editing purposes. 

Candies must note that they can apply for the entrance test till May 2, 2023, by paying late charges. However, it must be noted that no applications will be accepted after May 2, 2023, with or without additional fees. Registered candidates will be allowed to download the hall tickets from April 30, 2023, onwards.

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EAMCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars 

Dates

Last date to apply without late fee

April 10, 2023

Last date to apply with late charges

May 2, 2023

Application edit window

April 12 to 14, 2023

Admit Card Release date

April 30, 2023, onwards

Exam date

Agriculture & Medical (AM)

May 10, 2023 (FN & AN)

May 11, 2023  (FN & AN)

09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

Engineering (E)

May 12, 2023 (FN & AN)

May 13, 2023  (FN & AN)

May 14, 2023  (FN & AN)

03.00 PM to 06.00 PM

How to Edit TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form?

The authorities will close the TS EAMCET 2023 correction window today i.e. April 14, 2023. Those who have made mistakes in the application form must rectify the same by today. Check how to edit here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application correction link

Step 3: Fill in the required details and submit

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the required changes and save them

Step 6: Preview form once and submit 

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023