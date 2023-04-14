TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window: According to the official schedule, JNTU Hyderabad will close the application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) today i.e. April 14, 2023. Applicants can make corrections to the application form till today only. They can visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in for editing purposes.

Candies must note that they can apply for the entrance test till May 2, 2023, by paying late charges. However, it must be noted that no applications will be accepted after May 2, 2023, with or without additional fees. Registered candidates will be allowed to download the hall tickets from April 30, 2023, onwards.

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EAMCET 2023 Important Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without late fee April 10, 2023 Last date to apply with late charges May 2, 2023 Application edit window April 12 to 14, 2023 Admit Card Release date April 30, 2023, onwards Exam date Agriculture & Medical (AM) May 10, 2023 (FN & AN) May 11, 2023 (FN & AN) 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Engineering (E) May 12, 2023 (FN & AN) May 13, 2023 (FN & AN) May 14, 2023 (FN & AN) 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM

How to Edit TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form?

The authorities will close the TS EAMCET 2023 correction window today i.e. April 14, 2023. Those who have made mistakes in the application form must rectify the same by today. Check how to edit here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application correction link

Step 3: Fill in the required details and submit

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the required changes and save them

Step 6: Preview form once and submit

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

