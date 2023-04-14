TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window: According to the official schedule, JNTU Hyderabad will close the application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) today i.e. April 14, 2023. Applicants can make corrections to the application form till today only. They can visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in for editing purposes.
Candies must note that they can apply for the entrance test till May 2, 2023, by paying late charges. However, it must be noted that no applications will be accepted after May 2, 2023, with or without additional fees. Registered candidates will be allowed to download the hall tickets from April 30, 2023, onwards.
TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)
TS EAMCET 2023 Important Dates
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Last date to apply without late fee
|
April 10, 2023
|
Last date to apply with late charges
|
May 2, 2023
|
Application edit window
|
April 12 to 14, 2023
|
Admit Card Release date
|
April 30, 2023, onwards
|
Exam date
|
Agriculture & Medical (AM)
|
May 10, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 11, 2023 (FN & AN)
|
09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon
|
Engineering (E)
|
May 12, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 13, 2023 (FN & AN)
May 14, 2023 (FN & AN)
|
03.00 PM to 06.00 PM
How to Edit TS EAMCET 2023 Application Form?
The authorities will close the TS EAMCET 2023 correction window today i.e. April 14, 2023. Those who have made mistakes in the application form must rectify the same by today. Check how to edit here-
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on application correction link
Step 3: Fill in the required details and submit
Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen
Step 5: Make the required changes and save them
Step 6: Preview form once and submit
Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference
Also Read: AP EAMCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here