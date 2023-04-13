TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Admit Card Release Date

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window: As per the official schedule, the JNTU Hyderabad will close the application correction window for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test ( TS EAMCET) tomorrow i.e. April 14, 2023. Candidates who wish to make necessary changes to the application form must visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

However, it must be noted that candidates who could not fill out the TS EAMCET application form 2023 can still apply by paying late charges. Moreover, the additional charges will keep increasing with the dates. Applicants can download the hall ticket on April 30, 2023, on the official website.

TS EAMCET 2023 Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Edit TS EAMCET application form?

Registered candidates who have made some errors while filling out the application form can rectify them by tomorrow. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to edit-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS EAMCET 2023 correction window

Step 3: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Make the necessary changes

Step 6: Save the changes and preview them once

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

TS EAMCET Exam Dates 2023

According to the schedule, the exams will be conducted in May 2023. The Agriculture and Medical exam is on May 10 and 11, 2023. Whereas, the Engineering exam will be held on May 12, 13, and 14, 2023.

All exams will be held in two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon. The morning session is scheduled between 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, while the afternoon session will run between 3.00 pm and 6.00 pm.

