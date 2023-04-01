TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates Revised, Check Engineering Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has rescheduled the exam for TS EAMCET engineering stream. As per the revised date, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) for engineering stream will be held on May 12 to 14, 2023. However, the TS EAMCET 2023 exam date for Agriculture and Pharmacy remains the same.

TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream exam will be conducted from May 10 and 11, 2023. Earlier, the engineering exam was scheduled to be held from May 7 to 9, 2023. The TS EAMCET exam date for engineering stream has been revised because they were clashing with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG to be held on May 7.

TS EAMCET 2023 Exam Dates

The registrations for the TS EAMCET is going on. The last date to apply is April 10, 2023, without any late fee. Here, candidates can check TS EAMCET exam and other important dates in the table provided below -

Events Date Last date to register for TS EAMCET April 10, 2023 Availability of Application Edit Window April 12 to 14, 2023 TS EAMCET Engineering Exam May 12 to 14, 2023 (Revised) TS EAMCET exam for AM stream May 10 and 11, 2023

How To Apply For TS EAMCET 2023?

As per media reports, around 1.2 lakh candidates have applied for Engineering stream till date and 69,233 for TS EAMCET agriculture and pharmacy stream exams. Those who are yet to apply can go through the steps to know how to complete TS EAMCET registration -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, Click on - Pay Registration Fee.

Step 3 - Now, pay the requisite application fee and save the reference number provided.

Step 4 - Click on - Fill Online Application.

Step 5 - Enter the Hall ticket Number, Payment Reference Number and Date of Birth to register.

Step 6 - Now, login and fill in the details in the online application form and upload all necessary documents.

Step 7 - Review the TS EAMCET form and click on the final submission tab.

