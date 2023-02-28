    TS EAMCET 2023: Exam Notification Out, Registrations from March 3, Check Schedule Here

    TS EAMCET 2023 admission notification is now available. Candidates interested in appearing for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams can visit the official website to check the complete exam schedule.

    Updated: Feb 28, 2023 15:37 IST
    TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams. As per the given schedule, the application process for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams will begin on March 3, 2023. Students can check below the complete schedule for the TS EAMCET 2023 admission schedule.

    The TS EAMCET 2023 registration and application schedule will commence next week. Candidates eligible to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website to register. The TS EAMCET 2023 registration and application process will be conducted online. 

    The TS EAMCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. The registration and application link for TS EAMCET 2023 will be available on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check below the details of the TS EAMCET 2023 applications, and the complete admission schedule.

    TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Schedule

    Issue of Notification

    February 28, 2023

    Commencement of Submission of Online Applications

    March 3, 2023

    Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee

    April 10, 2023

    Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate

    April 12 to 14, 2023

    Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250/-

    April 15, 2023

    Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/-

    April 20, 2023

    Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500/-

    April 25, 2023

    Download of Hall tickets from website

    April 30, 2023

    Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000/-

    May 2, 2023

    Date & Time of TS EAMCET-2023 Examination

    Forenoon (FN): 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon

    Afternoon (AN): 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM

    Engineering (E)

    May 7, 2023 (AN)

    May 8, 2023 (FN & AN)

    May 9, 2023 (FN & AN)

    Agriculture & Medical (AM)

    May 10, 2023 (FN & AN)

    May 11, 2023 (FN & AN)


