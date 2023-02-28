TS EAMCET 2023: Exam Notification Out, Registrations from March 3, Check Schedule Here

TS EAMCET 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the schedule for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams. As per the given schedule, the application process for the TS EAMCET 2023 exams will begin on March 3, 2023. Students can check below the complete schedule for the TS EAMCET 2023 admission schedule.

The TS EAMCET 2023 registration and application schedule will commence next week. Candidates eligible to apply for the TS EAMCET 2023 entrance exam can visit the official website to register. The TS EAMCET 2023 registration and application process will be conducted online.

The TS EAMCET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted from May 7 to 11, 2023. The registration and application link for TS EAMCET 2023 will be available on the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can check below the details of the TS EAMCET 2023 applications, and the complete admission schedule.

TS EAMCET 2023 Schedule

Event Schedule Issue of Notification February 28, 2023 Commencement of Submission of Online Applications March 3, 2023 Last date for submission of Online Applications without Late Fee April 10, 2023 Correction of Online Application data already submitted by the candidate April 12 to 14, 2023 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250/- April 15, 2023 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- April 20, 2023 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 2,500/- April 25, 2023 Download of Hall tickets from website April 30, 2023 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 5,000/- May 2, 2023 Date & Time of TS EAMCET-2023 Examination Forenoon (FN): 09.00 AM to 12.00 Noon Afternoon (AN): 03.00 PM to 06.00 PM Engineering (E) May 7, 2023 (AN) May 8, 2023 (FN & AN) May 9, 2023 (FN & AN) Agriculture & Medical (AM) May 10, 2023 (FN & AN) May 11, 2023 (FN & AN)



Also Read: MBOSE HSSLC 2023 Exam Begins Tomorrow, Check Important Guidelines Here