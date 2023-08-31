TS EAMCET 2023 Spot Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

TS EAMCET 2023 Spot Admissions: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the dates of the TS EAMCET spot admissions 2023 in online mode. Candidates who wish to apply for the spot round can check and download the schedule from the official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the internal sliding at the institution and the issue of the notification by the colleges will be held on September 1, 2023. The notification in the newspaper to fill out the leftover vacancies under the spot round will be published on September 2, 2023. While the date of the spot round admissions is September 3 and 4, 2023.

According to the official notification, candidates without the original certificates are not permitted for spot-round admissions. They must carry all the original certificates for spot admissions verification. After due verification, the original certificates shall be returned back to the candidate. The candidate has to hand over a set of Xerox copies of certificates and an Original Transfer Certificate (TC) at the college.

TS EAMCET 2023 Spot Round Dates

Candidates can check the complete schedule of the TS EAMCET 2023 spot round admissions in the table below:

Events Dates Internal sliding at the institution September 1, 2023 Issue of notification by the colleges September 1, 2023 Publication of notification in the newspaper to fill leftover vacancies under Spot admissions September 2, 2023 Date of Spot admissions September 3 to 4 2023

What is the eligibility criteria for TS EAMCET Spot round admissions 2023?

As per the details mentioned in the official notification, the vacancies are to be filled first with the candidates who qualified in TS EAMCET 2023 and passed in qualifying examination i.e., class 12th or its equivalent with group subjects as Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and possessing 40% (39.5% & above can be taken as 40%) marks in group subjects in respect of SC/ST/BCs and 45% (44.5% and above can be taken as 45%) for others are eligible for Spot Admissions.

