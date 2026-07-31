TS EAMCET 2026: Registrations Begin for Phase 2 Web-Based Counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registrations for phase 2 of web-based counselling for TS EAMCET 2026 today, July 31, 0226. Candidates will be required to check the official website to register for slot booking and apply at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Applicants will require their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to log in for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TG EAPCET) 2026. The counselling process for TG EAMCET is being held in three phases, along with a spot round to fill remaining vacant seats.

How to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling online: