TS EAMCET 2026: Registrations Begin for Phase 2 Web-Based Counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in, Direct Link Here
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registrations for phase 2 of web-based counselling for TS EAMCET 2026 today, July 31, 2026 at tgeapcet.nic.in. Applicants will require their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to log in.
TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registrations for phase 2 of web-based counselling for TS EAMCET 2026 today, July 31, 0226. Candidates will be required to check the official website to register for slot booking and apply at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Applicants will require their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to log in for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TG EAPCET) 2026. The counselling process for TG EAMCET is being held in three phases, along with a spot round to fill remaining vacant seats.
How to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling online:
- Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
- Click on the link for Web-Based Counselling
- Enter your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to register
- Fill the application form
- Provide your academic and personal details
- Upload the scanned copies of required documents
- Pay the online registration fee
- Review the form and submit
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
TG EAMCET 2026: Category-Wise Processing Fee
Candidates should have to pay the processing fee and book the slot before attending for the certificate verification process. Candidates will need to pay the processing fee via credit or debit card or through net banking until July 31, 2026. Check the following table to know the category-wise processing fee:
|Category
|Processing Fee (Rs)
|Open Category (OC)
|1,200
|Backward Classes (BC)
|1,200
|Scheduled Caste (SC)
|600
|Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|600
TG EAPCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule for TG EAPCET 2026:
|Events
|Dates
|Slot Booking For Document Verification
|July 31, 2026
|Ts Eamcet Certificate Verification
|August 1, 2026
|Option Entry
|August 1 to 2, 2026
|Freezing Of Options
|August 2, 2026
|Provisional Allotment Result
|August 5, 2026
|Tuition Fee Payment And Self Reporting
|August 5 to 7, 2026
|Physically Reporting At Allotted College
|August 5 to 7, 2026
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.