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TS EAMCET 2026: Registrations Begin for Phase 2 Web-Based Counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:26 IST

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registrations for phase 2 of web-based counselling for TS EAMCET 2026 today, July 31, 2026 at tgeapcet.nic.in. Applicants will require their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to log in.

TS EAMCET 2026: Registrations Begin for Phase 2 Web-Based Counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in, Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET 2026: Registrations Begin for Phase 2 Web-Based Counselling at tgeapcet.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has started the registrations for phase 2 of web-based counselling for TS EAMCET 2026 today, July 31, 0226. Candidates will be required to check the official website to register for slot booking and apply at tgeapcet.nic.in

Applicants will require their hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to log in for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy (TG EAPCET) 2026. The counselling process for TG EAMCET is being held in three phases, along with a spot round to fill remaining vacant seats.

How to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for TG EAPCET 2026 Web-Based Counselling online: 

  1. Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
  2. Click on the link for Web-Based Counselling
  3. Enter your hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth to register 
  4. Fill the application form 
  5. Provide your academic and personal details 
  6. Upload the scanned copies of required documents 
  7. Pay the online registration fee 
  8. Review the form and submit 
  9. Download the confirmation page for future reference

TG EAMCET 2026: Category-Wise Processing Fee

Candidates should have to pay the processing fee and book the slot before attending for the certificate verification process. Candidates will need to pay the processing fee via credit or debit card or through net banking until July 31, 2026. Check the following table to know the category-wise processing fee: 

Category Processing Fee (Rs)
Open Category (OC) 1,200
Backward Classes (BC) 1,200
Scheduled Caste (SC) 600
Scheduled Tribe (ST) 600

TG EAPCET Counselling 2026: Important Dates and Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the important dates and schedule for TG EAPCET 2026:

Events Dates
Slot Booking For Document Verification July 31, 2026
Ts Eamcet Certificate Verification August 1, 2026
Option Entry August 1 to 2, 2026
Freezing Of Options August 2, 2026
Provisional Allotment Result August 5, 2026
Tuition Fee Payment And Self Reporting August 5 to 7, 2026
Physically Reporting At Allotted College August 5 to 7, 2026

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Executive - Editorial

Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:26 IST

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