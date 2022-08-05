TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022: Raise Objection in Telangana EAMCET AM Answer Key Till Today at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) will close the window to raise objections in the Telangana State Agriculture and Medical answer key 2022 today. Those candidates who have not yet submitted their TS EAMCET AM objections till now must do it soon as the objection form link will close at 5 pm today. They will be able to challenge the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier, the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key was released on 3rd August 2022. TS EAMCET answer key 2022 AM has been released for the exam held on 30th and 31st July 2022. The candidates must note that the TS EAMCET 2022 answer key is still available for access.

How To Fill TS EAMCET AM Answer Key 2022 Objection Form?

To challenge the Telangana EAMCET anwer key 2022 for agriculture and medical, candidates will have to visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link - Objection on preliminary key. On the new page, they will have to fill in the details and submit the form. They are also advised to download the same for future references. Candidates who fail to meet the deadline will not be able to raise objections and the forms will not be accepted after 5 pm. The link will be closed post 5 pm and the objection will not be accepted.

As per the official notice, the candidate can raise objection on any number of questions but only ONCE. Hence, the they are advised to list out all the Objections along with justification before raising objections online by visiting the - Objections on Preliminary key on the website -eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET Result 2022

TSCHE will verify candidates' responses and release the final version of the answer key. TS EAMCET results will be prepared based on the final answer key. As of now, the TS EAMCET 2022 result date has not been announced yet. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam will be able to download their rank cards from the official website only.