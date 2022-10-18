TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Final Round Schedule Released at tseamcet.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the revised schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 Final Phase Counselling process. According to the schedule provided, the registration and application process for the final phase counselling for TS EAMCET 2022 will begin on October 21, 2022.

Candidates must note that this is the final round of counselling for admissions to the Engineering programmes based on the TS EAMCET 2022 Scores. Candidates who were unable to secure a counselling for admission to the Engineering programmes in the previous counselling rounds can visit the official website of EAMCET 2022 to register for the final round.

Option entry process for TS EAMCET 2022 Round 3 counseling will be available until October 23, 2022. TS EAMCET 2022 Round 3 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in. A direct link for students to register for the TS EAMCET 202 Final Round counselling will also be made available here.

TS EAMCET 2022 Final Phase Schedule - Click Here

Who can apply for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling

Candidates who have qualified the TS EAMCET 2022 Entrance examinations and have participated in the previous rounds of counselling but have not secured an admission can apply for the final round allotment. Fresh applicants who are yet to register for the counselling procedure can also apply for the TS EAMCET 2022 counselling procedure.

TS EAMCET 2022 Final Round Seat Allotment Schedule

According to the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Schedule provided the last date for students to complete the TS EAMCET 2022 Registration and Option Entry process is October 23, 2022. The provisional allotment list will be announced on October 26, 2022, and the last date for students to report to the allotted colleges is October 28, 2022.

