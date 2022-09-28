TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Phase 2 Schedule Revised, Check datesheet and registration details here

TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, Hyderabad has revised the schedule for TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling. According to the revised schedule, the online registration, fee payment, and choice filling will begin on October 11, 2022. Students applying for the counselling procedure to the MPC stream can visit the official website from October 11, 2022, onwards to register for the TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 of the counselling procedure.

The link for students to complete the registrations for TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process will be available from October 11 onwards. After completing the TS EAMCET 2022 Registration process candidates can also complete the web options entry and fill in the choices based on their order of preference. The link for students to enter the choices will be available until October 13, 2022. Candidates can check the TS EAMCET 2022 Revised schedule and registration details here.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Phase 2 Revised schedule - Direct Link Here

TS EAMCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Registrations

The TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment registration link is available on the official counselling website. Students must make sure that they complete the registrations and choice filling process within the time period provided. Check through the steps provided below to register for TS EAMCET 2022 Phase 2 Counselling

Step 1: Visit the TS EAMCET Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the EAMCET 2022 link given

Step 4: Submit the TS EAMCET 2022 registration fee for phase 2

Step 5: Enter the options in the web options entry process

Step 6: Save the changes and click on the final submission tab

