TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Allotment Out, Download Allotment Order at tgeapcet.nic.in
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 final phase seat allotment result is out. Candidates allotted seats need to report to the allotted colleges with the required documents for admission.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: TG EAPCET 2026 final phase provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates who have applied for the final round of seat allotment can download their provisional allotment letter through the link on the candidate login.
The link for candidates to download the allotment order is available on the candidate login. Students allotted seats need to download their allotment letter and report to the colleges along with other necessary documents to complete the verification and fee submission process. Students must report to the colleges between August 5 and August 7, 2026. Candidates who wish to change change of Branch/College can report to the college during the same time.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. A direct link for students to download their allotment order is also provided below
TG EAPCET 2026 Final Phase Allotment - Click Here
TS EAMCET 2026 Final Phase Allotment Result Out, What Next?
The EAMCET counselling final phase seat allotment result is now available online. Students can download heir allotment order through the candidate login by using their Login ID No, TGEAPCET Hall Ticket No, password and date of birth. After downloading the allotment order, students must report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process.
TG EAPCET Counselling 2026: Documents Required
Candidates need to carry originals and photocopies of the following documents with them when reporting for the counselling document verification process.
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TGEAPCET-2026 Rank Card.
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TGEAPCET-2026 Hall Ticket.
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Aadhar Card.
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S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo.
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Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate.
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VI to Intermediate or its equivalent Study Certificates.
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Transfer Certificate (T.C).
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Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2026 by competent authority, if applicable.
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EWS Income and Asset Certificate issued by the Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable.
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Caste Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable.
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Residence Certificate of the candidate for a period of 7 years preceding the qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalised education.
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In respect of Non-Local candidate - Residence Certificate issued through Mee Seva/ Employer Certificate (Candidates who are children of parents who are in the employment of this State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities and other similar Quasi Public Institutions)/ Employer Certificate (candidates who are spouses of those in the employment of the State or Central Government Public Sector Corporations, Local Bodies Universities and educational Institutions recognized by the Government or a University or Other competent authority and similar other quasi-Government institutions)
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Minorities - SSC TC containing Minority Status or Certificate from the Head Master or the Certificate
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.