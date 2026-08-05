TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Allotment Out, Download Allotment Order at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: TG EAPCET 2026 final phase provisional allotment result has been released online. Candidates who have applied for the final round of seat allotment can download their provisional allotment letter through the link on the candidate login.

The link for candidates to download the allotment order is available on the candidate login. Students allotted seats need to download their allotment letter and report to the colleges along with other necessary documents to complete the verification and fee submission process. Students must report to the colleges between August 5 and August 7, 2026. Candidates who wish to change change of Branch/College can report to the college during the same time.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase seat allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. A direct link for students to download their allotment order is also provided below