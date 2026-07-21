TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 2 Allotment Result Releasing Tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in
The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2026 counselling tomorrow, July 22, 2026 on the counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters by logging in using their credentials.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2026 counselling tomorrow, July 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the seat allocation will need to check their status on the counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in.
Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters by logging in using their Login ID Number, Hall Ticket Number of TG EAPCET, Password, Date of Birth as credentials. The allotment result will be made on the basis of the candidate's rank, reservation category, local area status, web options filled, and seat availability in participating engineering institutes across Telangana.
How to Check TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in.
- Click on the link for Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026.
- Enter the Login ID, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth to submit.
- TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your details and download the letter for future references.
What After the Release of TS EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will be able to check and download their seat allotment result online tomorrow, as per the schedule. Candidates who are allotted seats in this round will need to download the provisional allotment letter online from the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates will then need to pay the online tuition fee and complete virtual self-reporting from July 22, 2026 to July 24, 2026. According to the schedule, candidates will then need to physically report to their allotted colleges between July 25, 2026 and July 28, 2026, carrying their required original documents and photocopies. Candidates who fail to adhere to the deadline for each step will result in losing their allotted seat.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.