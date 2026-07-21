TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: Phase 2 Allotment Result Releasing Tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET 2026 counselling tomorrow, July 22, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the seat allocation will need to check their status on the counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters by logging in using their Login ID Number, Hall Ticket Number of TG EAPCET, Password, Date of Birth as credentials. The allotment result will be made on the basis of the candidate's rank, reservation category, local area status, web options filled, and seat availability in participating engineering institutes across Telangana.

How to Check TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download their TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Phase 2 Allotment Result online: