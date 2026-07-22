TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgeapcet.nic.in, Reporting from July 25 Onwards

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: The TGCHSE second phase seat allotment result for TG EAPCET have been released online on, July 22, 2026. Those who have participated in the second round of counselling can visit the official counselling portal to download the allotment result.

TS EAMCET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link is available on the official counselling portal. The allotment is done based on the choices filled by candidates, their rank, category and the availability of seats. Those allotted seats in the second phase of counselling must download their allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions with all the required documents.

TG EAPCET 2026 round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Students can login with their hall ticket number and other credentials to check the allotment result. A direct link to check the allotment result will also be available on this page.