TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgeapcet.nic.in, Reporting from July 25 Onwards
TS EAMCET counselling 2026 round 2 seat allotment result was released online on July 22, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process can check the allotment result and download the allotment letter through the login link provided.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: The TGCHSE second phase seat allotment result for TG EAPCET have been released online on, July 22, 2026. Those who have participated in the second round of counselling can visit the official counselling portal to download the allotment result.
TS EAMCET 2026 Round 2 seat allotment result link is available on the official counselling portal. The allotment is done based on the choices filled by candidates, their rank, category and the availability of seats. Those allotted seats in the second phase of counselling must download their allotment letter and report to the colleges for admissions with all the required documents.
TG EAPCET 2026 round 2 seat allotment result is available on the official website - tgeapcet.nic.in. Students can login with their hall ticket number and other credentials to check the allotment result. A direct link to check the allotment result will also be available on this page.
TG EAPCET 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here
TS EAMCET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment: How to Download PDF
The link for students to download their seat allotment PDF is available on the official website. Students are required to log in with their credentials to download the allotment letter. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EAMCET 2026 counselling
Step 2: Click on TG EAPCET Phase 2 seat allotment result
Step 3: Log in with the hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 4: The Round 2 allotment result will be displayed
Step 5: Log in to download the allotment letter
Step 6: Download the PDF for further reference
Documents Required for EAPCET Admissions
Candidates allotted seats in the second round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges for admissions. Those allotted seats are also required to have their documents ready with them for verification. The list of documents required is given below
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TG EAPCET Rank Card
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TG EAPCET Hall Ticket
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S.S.C. (Class 10) marks memo
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Intermediate (Class 12) marks memo and pass certificate
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Transfer Certificate (TC)
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Study Certificates from Class 6 through Intermediate
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Caste Certificate issued by a competent authority (Meeseva)
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Income Certificate issued by the competent authority (must be dated on or after January 1st)
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Valid ID Proof - Aadhaar Card
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EWS Certificate issued by the Tahsildar (valid for the current academic year)
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Residence Certificate if you have no institutionalised education or to prove local/non-local status
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Special Category Certificates (NCC, Sports, CAP, PH, or Minority)
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.