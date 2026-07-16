TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Starts Tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in

The TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e July 17, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in and complete the registration process by paying the counseling fee of Rs 1200 for General,BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC, ST students to fill in fresh web options. Candidates must note that if they have paid fees in Phase 1 they need not pay for the round 2 again. They can select as many colleges and courses as per their interest so as to improve the chances of getting a seat in the second round of TS EAMCET counselling. Read the article to get more details.

Important Dates for TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026

Candidates must refer to the table given below to check TS EAMCET Phase 2 counselling schedule and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important counselling related event.