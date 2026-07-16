TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026 Starts Tomorrow at tgeapcet.nic.in
Telangana Council of Higher Education will begin TS EAMCET Round 2 of counselling from tomorrow. Candidates are advised to visit the official website and complete the regsitartrion process along with fee payment. Read the article to know further exam details.
The TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e July 17, 2026. Candidates can visit the official website at tgeapcet.nic.in and complete the registration process by paying the counseling fee of Rs 1200 for General,BC candidates and Rs 600 for SC, ST students to fill in fresh web options. Candidates must note that if they have paid fees in Phase 1 they need not pay for the round 2 again. They can select as many colleges and courses as per their interest so as to improve the chances of getting a seat in the second round of TS EAMCET counselling. Read the article to get more details.
Important Dates for TS EAMCET Phase 2 Counselling 2026
Candidates must refer to the table given below to check TS EAMCET Phase 2 counselling schedule and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important counselling related event.
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Event
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Dates
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Registration and slot booking for candidates who still need certificate verification
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July 17 2026
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Certificate verification
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July 18 2026
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Choice filling
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July 18 to July 19 2026
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Last date to fill web options
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July 19 2026
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Round 2 seat allotment result
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On or before July 22 2026
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Fee payment and self reporting
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As per the schedule after seat allotment
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Report to the allotted college to confirm admission
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July 25 to July 28 2026
How to Register for TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 Counselling 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the round 2 of seat allotment.
- Visit the TS EAMCET official website at tgeapcet.nic.in
- On the official portal click on Candidate Login Button
- A new window will appear
- Register to generate your login details
- Fill in your academic and other important details
- Upload the necessary documents in prescribed format
- Review all information once
- Pay the Phase 2 counselling fee online
- Click on submit button
- Download and keep the confirmation page for future use
Who is Eligible for TS EAPCET 2026 Phase 2 Counselling?
Students listed below can take part in the Round 2 of TS EAMCET Counselling.
- Students who did not get a seat in the first round can apply again but they need not to pay the counselling fee again
- Those who have already been allotted a seat but are not satisfied can re apply for the phase 2 round of counselling
- Students who completed certificate verification earlier but did not fill in their college choices can take part in this round
- Fresh eligible candidates who meet the admission rules can register for Phase 2
- Students can choose as many colleges and courses as possible to improve their chances of getting a seat
- Every candidate must fill in their college and course choices again. The options submitted during the first round will not be carried forward
Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.