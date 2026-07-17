TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2026 Starts Today: Check Complete Phase 2 Schedule & Processing Fee Details
TG EAMCET 2026: TG EAPCET 2026 Phase 2 counseling registration guidelines detail fee structures for different applicants. Candidates already registered and verified in Phase 1 are exempt from paying fees again and can directly submit new web options. However, fresh Phase 2 applicants must pay the processing fee online via digital payment modes.
TG EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has finally started the much-awaited TG EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling procedure, which is a significant development for the aspiring engineers, agriculturists, and pharmacists in the state. This phase is a significant gateway for many candidate types, including candidates who have totally missed the first one, people who attended the first round but could not get seat allotment, and students willing to change their colleges or branch allotments.
Eligible candidates may directly visit the official website tgeapcet.nic.in and start filling up the essential details of theirs, pay the required fees, and book their slots for the mandatory document verification. Being on an accelerated pace than the initial one, this phase demands promptness from the concerned side. Registered candidates are supposed to analyze the latest institutional seat vacancy matrix available on the website and then make their choices through the submission of a new set of web options. Existing credentials or new credentials are required to be used while making strategic options for themselves to lock the provisional seat allotments.
TS EAMCET Phase 2 Complete Schedule 2026
The second round proceeds under an accelerated schedule. Make sure that you finish each phase during the following periods:
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Event
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Official Dates
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Online Filing of Basic Info, Fee Payment & Slot Booking (For new applicants)
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July 17, 2026
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Certificate Verification at Helpline Centres (HLC)
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July 18, 2026
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Exercising Web Options (Choice Filling)
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July 18 to July 19, 2026
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Freezing of Web Options
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July 19, 2026
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Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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On or before July 22, 2026
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Tuition Fee Payment & Online Self-Reporting
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July 22 to July 24, 2026
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Physical Reporting at the Allotted College
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July 25 to July 28, 2026
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Last Date to Cancel an Allotted Round 2 Seat
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July 28, 2026
TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2026: Processing Fee & Registration Policy
The structure for fee and processing charges varies based on whether you were registered in the previous round or not:
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Registered Candidates for Phase 1: Candidates who have done well in paying the fees and getting their documents verified in the first round do not have to pay the processing charge anymore. You can simply use your login credentials to access new web options from tomorrow onwards.
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Fresh candidates: Candidates who are participating in the counselling process for the first time in Phase 2 have to pay the processing fee in online mode (Net banking / Credit card / Debit card):
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Category
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Counselling Processing Fee
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SC / ST Candidates
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₹600
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General / OBC / Other Categories
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₹1,200
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.