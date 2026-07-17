TS EAMCET Round 2 Counselling 2026 Starts Today: Check Complete Phase 2 Schedule & Processing Fee Details

TG EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has finally started the much-awaited TG EAMCET 2026 Phase 2 counselling procedure, which is a significant development for the aspiring engineers, agriculturists, and pharmacists in the state. This phase is a significant gateway for many candidate types, including candidates who have totally missed the first one, people who attended the first round but could not get seat allotment, and students willing to change their colleges or branch allotments.

Eligible candidates may directly visit the official website tgeapcet.nic.in and start filling up the essential details of theirs, pay the required fees, and book their slots for the mandatory document verification. Being on an accelerated pace than the initial one, this phase demands promptness from the concerned side. Registered candidates are supposed to analyze the latest institutional seat vacancy matrix available on the website and then make their choices through the submission of a new set of web options. Existing credentials or new credentials are required to be used while making strategic options for themselves to lock the provisional seat allotments.