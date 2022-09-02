TS ECET 2022 Counseling Schedule released, Check at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET 2022 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS ECET 2022 Counselling Dates. The registrations for TS ECET 2022 Counselling will begin on September 7, 2022. Students who are eligible for the TS ECET 2022 Counselling procedure can visit the official website to check the complete schedule for the counselling procedure.

According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the applications for the counselling process is September 11, 2022. The TS ECET 2022 counselling procedure will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 Allotment results will be declared on September 17, 2022 and the final phase allotment list will be declared on September 29, 2022.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling - Schedule

TS ECET 2022 Counselling Registration link will be made available on the official website on tsecet.nic.in. Candidates can also check the steps provided here and the instructions to complete the TS ECET 2022 Counselling Registration and Application process.

TS ECET 2022 Counselling Registrations

TS ECET 2022 Counselling Registration link will be made available on the official website on September 7, 2022. To complete the TS ECET 2022 registrations students are required to visit the official website and complete the registration and choice filling process. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the TS ECET 2022 Counselling registration and choice filling procedure.

Step 1: Visit the TS ECET 2022 Counselling website

Step 2: Click on the ECET couunselling registrations

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and the sot booking process for document verification

Step 4: After the verification process students can complete the web option entry procedure

TS ECET 2022 Counselling - Document Verification process

The Telangana ECET 2022 Counselling Document verification process will be conducted between September 9 and 11, 2022. Students are required to have the below mentioned documents with them when completing the verification procedure.

TS ECET admit card 2022

TS ECET 2022 rank card

Diploma or degree certificate

Diploma or degree memo of marks

Class 10th or SSC or its equivalent marks sheets

Transfer certificate

Aadhaar card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income certificate (if applicable)

Intermediate or equivalent memo-cum-pass certificate in case of B.Sc (Mathematics) candidates.

Study certificate from class 6th to diploma in case of applicants studied in statewide institutions.

Study certificate from class 6th to diploma (class 9th to a degree in case of B.Sc) (Mathematics)

