TS ECET 2022 Postponed due to Heavy Rain in Telangana, Revised Dates to be Notified Soon at ecet.tsche.ac.in

TS ECET 2022 Postponed: Amid heavy rain lashing Telangana State, the TSCHE has come to the aid of aspirants and decided to postpone TS ECET 2022 Exam. Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has ordered postponement of the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test - the state-level engineering entrance exam. The entrance test was being held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. As per the original schedule, TS ECET 2022 Exam was scheduled to be held tomorrow - 13th July 2022; but the same has been postponed in the light fo the IMD Warning of Heavy Rain across the state.

Official Notice Available on Website

To confirm the development and avoid any kind of rumours and misinformation, TSCHE has issued a formal notification on its website. The official notice put-up on the portal reads “In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on 13.07.2022 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later.” While the TS ECET 2022 Exam has been postponed, there is no update regarding updated admit cards being issued to the candidates for revised exam dates. Candidates will be provided details about the upcoming exam and the revised date for TS ECET 2022 Exam Soon.

TS ECET 2022 Revised Dates Soon

With the TS ECET 2022 Exam Postponed by TSCHE, the exam authority has also said that it will soon notify revised date for the engineering entrance exam soon. While an exact date for the TS ECET 2022 Exam is yet to be announced, in all likelihood it would fall towards the end of July 2022, when the rain situation eases. Keeping in line with the general trend, the JNTU Hyderabad and TSCHE will formally notify the revised date for TS ECET 2022 Exam soon on the official website. Therefore, candidates are advised to stay tuned to the official portal - ecet.tsche.ac.in for further updates.

