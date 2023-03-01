    TS ECET 2023 Application Form To Release Tomorrow, Check Complete Schedule Here

    TS ECET 2023 application form will release on the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in tomorrow. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website. Check the complete schedule here

     

    Updated: Mar 1, 2023 18:36 IST
    TS ECET 2023 Application Form To Release Tomorrow

    TS ECET 2023 Application Form: As per the official schedule, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the TS ECET 2023 application form on the behalf of Osmania University tomorrow i.e. March 2, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply can visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in. The authorities will close the TS ECET 2023 application form on May 5, 2023.

    Afterward, if the candidate wishes to fill out the application, he/she will have to pay an additional fee to fill out the TS ECET 2023 application form. Afterward, the authorities will open the application edit window between May 8 and 12, 2023. However, the TS ECET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 20, 2023.

    TS ECET 2023 Important Dates

    Events

    Dates

    Release of application form

    March 2, 2023,

    Final date to submit the application form

    May 5, 2023,

    Final date to submit the application form (with a late fee of INR 500)

    May 8, 2023,

    Final date to submit the application form (with a late fee of INR 2500)

    May 12, 2023

    Correction facility

    May 8 to 12, 2023

    Availability of admit card

    May 15, 2023,

    TS ECET 2023 exam date

    May 20, 2023,

    How to Apply for TS ECET 2023?

    Eligible candidates can apply for TS ECET 2023 on the official website till May 5, 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ecet.tsche.ac.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS ECET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

    Step 5: Fill out the TS ECET 2023 application form

    Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

    Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
