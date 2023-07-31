TS ECET 2023 Counselling Window Closes Tomorrow, Verification Until August 2

TS ECET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 counselling process tomorrow, August 1, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the TS ECET 2023 exams and want to apply for counselling for admissions to the BE, B.Tech, and Pharmacy lateral entry can visit the official website and submit the counselling application.

According to the given schedule, the online filling of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend the certificate verification will remain open until August 1, 2023. Those who have already completed the slot booking process can complete their certificate verification until August 2, 2023. The link for students to enter the options for seat allotment will be available until August 4, 2023.

TS ECET 2023 counselling registration and the application window is available on the official website - tsecet.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the window provided below to submit their online applications.

TS ECET 2023 Counselling Application Process

The online application and fee payment link are available on the official counselling portal of TS ECET 2023. Students need to first complete the payment of the processing fee following which they can complete the slot booking. The steps to follow are given below.

Step 1: Visit the official counselling portal of TS ECET 2023

Step 2: Click on the payment of processing fee link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, registration form number, and date of birth

Step 4: After verification of payment status click on the slot booking link and enter the login credentials

Step 5: Upload all documents and click on the final submission

TS ECET 2023 Processing Fee

The processing fee for the TS ECET 2023 slot booking has to be submitted online. The fees for various category students are given below.

Category Fee OC/BC Rs.1200/- SC/ST Rs. 600/-

