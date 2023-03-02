TS ECET 2023: Registrations Commence, Apply at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS ECET 2023 Applications: Osmania University has begun the TS ECET 2023 Registration process. Students interested in applying for the TS ECET 2023 exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.

The TS ECET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023. According to the schedule release, the last date for students to complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations is May 2, 2023. Students must also note that registrations after May 2, 2023, will incur a late fee.

TS ECET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations through the direct link provided here.

TS ECET 2023 Exam Schedule

Event Dates TS ECET 2023 Application Commence March 2, 2023 TS ECET 2023 Last Date without Late Fee May 2, 2023 Last Date with Late fee Rs. 500/- May 8, 2023 Last Date with Late fee Rs. 2500/- May 12, 2023 Date of Examination May 20, 2023 TS ECET 2023 Result To be announced

Steps to Register for TS ECET 2023

The TS ECET 2023 registration and application process has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the TS ECET 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the TS ECET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2023 Application fee payment link

Step 3: Use the payment details to login and fill the TS ECET 2023 application form

Step 4: Upload all required documents in the TS ECET 2023 application form

Step 5: Review the filled application and click on the final submission link

