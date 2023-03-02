    TS ECET 2023: Registrations Commence, Apply at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    TS ECET 2023 Registration process commence. Candidate eligible to apply can complete the TS ECET 2023 registration and application process through the link available here. 

    Updated: Mar 2, 2023 12:47 IST
    TS ECET 2023 Registrations

    TS ECET 2023 Applications: Osmania University has begun the TS ECET 2023 Registration process. Students interested in applying for the TS ECET 2023 exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website. 

    The TS ECET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023. According to the schedule release, the last date for students to complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations is May 2, 2023. Students must also note that registrations after May 2, 2023, will incur a late fee. 

    TS ECET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations through the direct link provided here.

    TS ECET 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    TS ECET 2023 Exam Schedule

    Event

    Dates

    TS ECET 2023 Application Commence

    March 2, 2023

    TS ECET 2023 Last Date without Late Fee

    May 2, 2023

    Last Date with Late fee Rs. 500/-

    May 8, 2023

    Last Date with Late fee Rs. 2500/- 

    May 12, 2023

    Date of Examination

    May 20, 2023

    TS ECET 2023 Result

    To be announced

    Steps to Register for TS ECET 2023

    The TS ECET 2023 registration and application process has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the TS ECET 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.

    Step 1: Visit the TS ECET 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2023 Application fee payment link

    Step 3: Use the payment details to login and fill the TS ECET 2023 application form

    Step 4: Upload all required documents in the TS ECET 2023 application form

    Step 5: Review the filled application and click on the final submission link

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
