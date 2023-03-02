TS ECET 2023: Registrations Commence, Apply at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

TS ECET 2023 Applications: Osmania University has begun the TS ECET 2023 Registration process. Students interested in applying for the TS ECET 2023 exams can complete the registration process through the link available on the official website.
The TS ECET 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on May 20, 2023. According to the schedule release, the last date for students to complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations is May 2, 2023. Students must also note that registrations after May 2, 2023, will incur a late fee.
TS ECET 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TS ECET 2023 registrations through the direct link provided here.
TS ECET 2023 Registrations - Click Here
TS ECET 2023 Exam Schedule
|
Event
|
Dates
|
TS ECET 2023 Application Commence
|
March 2, 2023
|
TS ECET 2023 Last Date without Late Fee
|
May 2, 2023
|
Last Date with Late fee Rs. 500/-
|
May 8, 2023
|
Last Date with Late fee Rs. 2500/-
|
May 12, 2023
|
Date of Examination
|
May 20, 2023
|
TS ECET 2023 Result
|
To be announced
Steps to Register for TS ECET 2023
The TS ECET 2023 registration and application process has commenced on the official website. Candidates eligible to apply for the TS ECET 2023 exams can follow the steps provided here to complete the registration and application process.
Step 1: Visit the TS ECET 2023 official website
Step 2: Click on the TS ECET 2023 Application fee payment link
Step 3: Use the payment details to login and fill the TS ECET 2023 application form
Step 4: Upload all required documents in the TS ECET 2023 application form
Step 5: Review the filled application and click on the final submission link
Also Read: TS LAWCET 2023 Registration Starts Today, Check Telangana CET Last Date To Apply HereREGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES