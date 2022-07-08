TS ECET Admit Card 2022 Released, Download at ecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Steps Here

TS ECET Admit Card 2022 OUT

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 has been released today on 8th July. Candidates can download the TS ECET hall ticket on the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. They will have to enter the registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window.

TS ECET Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad will release the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) admit card 2022 today, on 8th July. Candidates will be able to download the TS ECET admit card 2022 from the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. They need to use their registration number and date of birth in the login window to download the Telangana ECET admit card.

Candidates will not be able to download the TS ECET admit card in any other mode. Also, the authorities will not send the same via post or mail. So, they will have to download it only in online mode. The Telangana ECET 2022 is scheduled to be held on 13th July. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode.

How To Download TS ECET Admit Card 2022 in Online Mode?

The hall ticket of TS ECET will only be available in online mode. So, candidates will have to visit the official website - ecet.tsche.ac.in. On the homepage, TS ECET hall ticket link will be available. Now, click on that and enter the login credentials - registration number and date of birth. Submit the details and TS ECET 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Download the same and save it for future reference.

What After Downloading TS ECET Admit Card 2022? After downloading the Telangana ECET hall ticket, candidates must check the details mentioned on it. The admit card of TS ECET 2022 will include details like candidates' personal details, TS ECET exam date and time, examination venue details, ECET exam day guidelines and other details. In case of any error in the TS ECET admit card, candidates must contact the officials to get it rectified. About Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET)

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad conducts TS ECTE for admission to undergraduate (UG) engineering courses offered by various universities and institutions across Telangana state. The entrance test will be conducted in a computer-based (CBT) mode on 13th July. The exam timing will be 9 AM to 12 Noon and 3 to 6 PM.