TS ECET Final Phase 2022 Registrations Open, Apply at tsecet.nic.in

TS ECET 2022 Registrations: Telangana ECET 2022 Final round allotment registrations commence today. Candidates who have not yet been allotted seats in the TS ECET 2022 allotment process can now visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. According to the schedule, the last date for students to complete the TDS ECET 2022 Final Phase allotment registrations and choice filling is September 27, 2022.

TS ECET 2022 Final phase allotment result will be announced on September 29, 2022. Candidates applying for the TS ECET 2022 final round allotment process must enter the choices in the choice filling link as per their order of preference in order to be considered for the allotment procedure.

TS ECET 2022 Final Phase Choice Filling

The final round of TS ECET 2022 is being conducted for only those students who were unable to secure an allotment during the previous rounds of allotment conducted based on the TS ECET 2022 entrance.

To register for the final phase allotment candidates are required to first visit the official website and register for the allotment process.

After completing the allotment candidates can enter the choices in the choice filling link and lock the choices as confirmed for the final allotment process.

Students must note that submitting the requisite fee is mandatory for completing the final phase registration and choice filling procedure.

After the TS ECET 2022 Final phase allotment list is released, candidates who have been allotted seats will be required to report to the allotted institution and complete the TS ECET 2022 Registration and application process. The last date to report to the colleges is October 10, 2022.

Also Read: TNEA Round 2 Counseling 2022 Registrations Commence at tneaonline.org, Get Direct Link Here