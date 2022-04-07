Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    TS EDCET 2022 Applications commence today, Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    Telangana State Council of Higher Education will soon commence the registration and application process for Telangana State Education common Entrance Test also known as TS EDCET 2022. Students can visit the official website to check the complete schedule for TS EDCET 2022. 

    Created On: Apr 7, 2022 10:57 IST
    Modified on: Apr 7, 2022 10:57 IST
    TS EDCET 2022
    TS EDCET 2022

    TS EDCET 2022: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will soon commence the registration and application process for Telangana State Education common Entrance Test also known as TS EDCET 2022. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the TS EDCET 2022 registrations will begin from today - April 7, 2022. 

    Candidates interested in applying for the TS EDCET 2022 exams can visit the official website of TSCHE To check the complete schedule. According to the dates available on the official website, the TS EDCET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 26 and 27, 2022. Candidates applying for the TS EDCET 2022 exams must make sure that theyfirst complete the application fee payment procedure following which they will be able to complete the registration and fill the application form.

    The TS EDCET 2022 application form is available on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the TS EDCET 2022 Registrations through the direct link available here. 

    TS EDCET 2022 Registrations - Direct link 

    TS EDCET 2022 Steps to Register

    Unlike the usual registration process followed for different entrance exams, candidates applying for the TS EDCET exams are required to first complete the application fee submission process after which they will be able to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also follow the steps provided here to complete the TS EDCET 2022 applications.

    Step 1: Visit the TS EDCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the TS EDCET 2022 Application fee payment link provided on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the details and submit the application fee

    Step 4: Click on the application form link and enter the payment details to login

    Step 5: The TS EDCET 2022 application form sill be displayed

    Step 6: Enter the required details and upload the copied of the documents to be submitted

    Step 7: Click on the final submission tab

    TS EDCET 2022 Schedule

    As per the TS EDCET 2022 Schedule provide, the last date for students to submit the TS EDCET 2022 applications without a late fee is June 15, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule for TS EDCET 2022 through the table given below. 

    TS EDCET 2022: Dates

     Event

    Schedule

    TS EDCET registrations commence

    April 7, 2022 

    Last date to apply without late fee

    June 15, 2022.

    Correction of applications

    July 17, 2022.

    TS EDCET hall tickets

    July 21, 2022.

    TS EDCET Exam Dates 2022

    July 26 and 27, 2022

     

    Also Read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Begins at cuet.samarth.ac.in: Know Important Instructions, How to Apply Here

     

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories