TS EdCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the authorities have extended the registration deadline for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET). Now, aspirants can register for the test till tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023, without any late fee. They can visit the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in for registration purposes.

If the candidate fails to TS EdCET 2023 registration by tomorrow, he/she will have to pay an additional charge of Rs 250. Previously, the last date to apply for the entrance test was April 20, 2023. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 18, 2023, in three sessions from morning to evening.

TS EdCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EdCET 2023 Dates

Particulars Dates Last date to apply without a late fee April 25, 2023 Application process (with late fee of INR 250) To be announced Application Correction Window April 30, 2023 Release of TS EdCET Admit Card May 5, 2023 TS EdCET exam date 2023 May 18, 2023 Declaration of preliminary Key May 21, 2023 Deadline for receiving of objections on preliminary Key May 24, 2023

How to Apply for TS EdCET 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply before tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023, on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for TS EDCET 2023 registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Fill in the details and make payment

Step 4: Check payment status and complete application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

