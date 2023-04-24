  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS EdCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow, Apply Soon at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET 2023 Registrations will be closed tomorrow i.e. April 24, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply without a late fee till tomorrow. Check how to apply here.

 

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 18:31 IST
TS EdCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow
TS EdCET 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow

TS EdCET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the authorities have extended the registration deadline for Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET). Now, aspirants can register for the test till tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023, without any late fee. They can visit the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in for registration purposes. 

If the candidate fails to TS EdCET 2023 registration by tomorrow, he/she will have to pay an additional charge of Rs 250. Previously, the last date to apply for the entrance test was April 20, 2023. According to the schedule, the exam will be conducted on May 18, 2023, in three sessions from morning to evening. 

TS EdCET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EdCET 2023 Dates

Particulars

Dates

Last date to apply without a late fee 

April 25, 2023

Application process (with late fee of INR 250)         

To be announced

Application Correction Window

April 30, 2023

Release of TS EdCET Admit Card        

May 5, 2023

TS EdCET exam date 2023 

May 18, 2023

Declaration of preliminary Key

May 21, 2023

Deadline for receiving of objections on preliminary Key

May 24, 2023

How to Apply for TS EdCET 2023?

Eligible candidates must apply before tomorrow i.e. April 25, 2023, on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps for TS EDCET 2023 registration-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on application fee payment link

Step 3: Fill in the details and make payment

Step 4: Check payment status and complete application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: AP EDCET 2023 Exam Postponed, Registrations Extended Till May 15
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023