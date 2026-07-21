TS EdCET-2026 Counselling Registration Begins Today at edcetadm.tgche.ac.in, Round 1 Allotment on August 8

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TS EdCET 2026 Counselling Phase 1 registration begins today. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the link on the official website. Check the schedule and list of documents required for verification here.

TGCHSE has commenced TS EdCET Counselling registrations today, July 21, 2026. Candidates who have cleared their EdCET 2026 entrance exams can register for the online counselling process through the link on the official website. The last date for candidates to complete the online registration cum verification, online payment, along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification, is July 28, 2026. According to the official notification shared, candidates must pay a non-refundable fee when applying for the counselling procedure. Candidates from the general category must pay a fee of Rs. 800, while students from SC/ST Categories must pay a fee of Rs. 500/-. Candidates must note that the fee can be submitted via Credit/ Debit cards or via net banking facilities. TG EdCET 2026 counselling registration link will be activated on the official counselling website - edcetadm.tgche.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to submit their registrations.

TS EdCET 2026 Registration - Click Here (Link Available) TG EdCET 2026 Counselling Schedule

Online Registration cum verification, online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for verification July 21, 2026 to July 28, 2026 Physical verification of Special category certificates July 28, 2026 to July 31, 2026 NCC - July 28, 2026 CAP & PH - July 29, 2026 Sports - July 31, 2026 Display the List of verified candidates August 1, 2026 Exercising Web options for Phase I August 2, 2026 to August 3, 2026 Edit of web options for Phase - I August 4, 2026 List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared colleges wise and will be placed in the website August 8, 2026 Reporting at concerned colleges for verification of Original Certificates along with Tuition Fee payment receipt. August 10, 2026 to August 14, 2026

TS EdCET 2026 Round 1 Registration The window for students to register for the EdCET 2026 counselling Round 1 allotment is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to register and upload the documents for verification Step 1: Visit the official website of TS EdCET 2026 counselling Step 2: Click on the registration link Step 3: Login with the required details Step 4: Fill out necessary information Step 5: Upload required documents Step 6: Submit the application fee Step 7: Review the filled details and click on submit Documents to be Uploaded During Application Form Filling When filling out the application form, students are required to upload the necessary documents as scanned copies. The list of documents required is provided below. 1. TG Ed.CET-2026 Rank Card

2. Original Degree / Provisional Certificate (PC) & Consolidated Marks Memorandum (CMM) for the qualifying examination. 3. Intermediate/Diploma / 10+2 Certificate or its equivalent 4. SSC pass certificate or its Equivalent for proof of Date of Birth. 5. Bonafide (Study) certificates from Class IX to Graduation. 6. Residence certificate for the preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination i.e. Graduation in respect of candidates who have private study without any institutionalised education (Distance / Open education mode). 7. Residence certificate of either of the parents in Telangana for 10 years in case of non-local candidates, excluding the period of employment outside the state. This certificate should be obtained from the Tahsildar. 8. In respect of non-local candidates, to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats, the following certificates need to be submitted.

a. Residence Certificate: Candidates who have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of study outside the State; or either of whose parents have resided in the State for a total period of 10 years excluding periods of employment outside the State. (OR) b. Employer Certificate: Candidates who are children of parents who are in the employment of this State or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities and other similar Quasi Public Institutions within the State at the time of applying for TG Ed.CET- 2026) examination (OR) c. Candidates who are spouses of those in employment in Telangana or Central Government, Public Sector Corporations, Local bodies, Universities and Educational Institutions recognised by the Govt. or University or Other Competent authority and similar Quasi Govt. Institutions within Telangana at the time of applying for TG Ed.CET- 2026) examination.

9. Transfer Certificate. 10. Latest Integrated community certificate issued by the competent authority in case of BC/SC/ST candidates (issued after 02.06.2014), if applicable. 11. Economically Weaker Sections Candidates should produce EWS Certificate issued by MRO/ Tahsildar valid for the year 2026-27, if applicable. EWS Reservation applicable only to OC candidates, 12. Special category certificates NCC / CAP / PH / SPORTS 13. Latest Parental Income certificate issued by M.R.O. by Govt. of Telangana on or after 01.01.2026, if applicable. 14. The Muslim and Christian Minority Candidates should upload the SSC “TC” containing Minority status (or) in the absence of TC, a Certificate issued by the Head of the Institution in which the student studied/appeared for SSC or its equivalent examination.