TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Starts; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) BTech counselling registrations start today: September 20, 2023. Eligible candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd course can register on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the deadline to apply for counselling is September 30, 2023.

Candidates who belong to the non-reserved category must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 800 as the registration and verification fee. Whereas, candidates from SC/ ST category have to pay Rs 500.

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events Dates Registrations begin September 20, 2023 Last date to register and payment of fee September 30, 2023 Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking September 25 to 29, 2023 Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections October 2, 2023 Exercising Web options- Phase I October 3 to 5, 2023 Edit of web options-Phase -I October 6, 2023 List of Provisionally selected candidates (Phase-I) October 9, 2023 Reporting at concerned colleges October 10 to 13, 2023 Commencement of Class work October 30, 2023

Documents Required for TS EDCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS EDCET 2023 Admit Card

TS EDCET 2023 Rank Card

Qualifying examination certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Certificate of class 10, 12

Valid ID Proof

Transfer Certificate

Residence Certificate

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

