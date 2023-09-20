  1. Home
TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Starts; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd registrations have started on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates must register themselves before the deadline. Check schedule here.

Updated: Sep 20, 2023 16:48 IST
TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) BTech counselling registrations start today: September 20, 2023. Eligible candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd course can register on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the deadline to apply for counselling is September 30, 2023. 

Candidates who belong to the non-reserved category must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 800 as the registration and verification fee. Whereas, candidates from SC/ ST category have to pay Rs 500. 

TS EDCET Counselling Registration

TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Registrations begin

September 20, 2023

Last date to register and payment of fee

September 30, 2023

Physical verification of Special category

certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by

slot booking

September 25 to 29, 2023

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections

October 2, 2023

Exercising Web options- Phase I 

October 3 to 5, 2023

Edit of web options-Phase -I 

October 6, 2023

List of Provisionally selected candidates  (Phase-I)

October 9, 2023

Reporting at concerned colleges

October 10 to 13, 2023

Commencement of Class work

October 30, 2023

Documents Required for TS EDCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • TS EDCET 2023 Admit Card
  • TS EDCET 2023 Rank Card
  • Qualifying examination certificate 
  • Class 10 mark sheet
  • Class 12 mark sheet
  • Certificate of class 10, 12
  • Valid ID Proof
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Residence Certificate
  • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
