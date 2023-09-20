TS EDCET Counselling 2023 BEd Registration Starts; Apply at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) BTech counselling registrations start today: September 20, 2023. Eligible candidates who wish to take admission to the BEd course can register on the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in. However, the deadline to apply for counselling is September 30, 2023.
Candidates who belong to the non-reserved category must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 800 as the registration and verification fee. Whereas, candidates from SC/ ST category have to pay Rs 500.
|
TS EDCET Counselling Registration
TS EDCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registrations begin
|
September 20, 2023
|
Last date to register and payment of fee
|
September 30, 2023
|
Physical verification of Special category
certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by
slot booking
|
September 25 to 29, 2023
|
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections
|
October 2, 2023
|
Exercising Web options- Phase I
|
October 3 to 5, 2023
|
Edit of web options-Phase -I
|
October 6, 2023
|
List of Provisionally selected candidates (Phase-I)
|
October 9, 2023
|
Reporting at concerned colleges
|
October 10 to 13, 2023
|
Commencement of Class work
|
October 30, 2023
Documents Required for TS EDCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- TS EDCET 2023 Admit Card
- TS EDCET 2023 Rank Card
- Qualifying examination certificate
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Certificate of class 10, 12
- Valid ID Proof
- Transfer Certificate
- Residence Certificate
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
