TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the counselling registrations for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) tomorrow: September 30, 2023. Candidates who have not applied till now can register on the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.
As per the TS EdCET Counselling 2023 schedule, physical verification of special category certificates will be done between September 23 and 26, 2023. The authorities will display the verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail on October 2, 2023.
TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for
TS EDCET counselling verification
|
September 30, 2023
|
Physical verification of Special category
certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by
slot booking
|
September 25 to 29, 2023
|
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail
|
October 2, 2023
|
Exercising Web options- Phase I
|
October 3 to 5, 2023
|
Edit of web options-Phase -I
|
October 6, 2023
|
Commencement of Class work
|
October 30, 2023
How to Apply for TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Round 1?
Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:
Step 1: Go to the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available
Step 3: Complete registration and then login
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Upload required documents and pay prescribed fee
Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout
Documents Required for TS EDCET Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
|
TS EDCET 2023 Rank Card
|
TS EDCET 2023 Admit Card
|
Class 12 mark sheet
|
Class 10 mark sheet
|
Qualifying examination certificate
|
Certificate of class 10, 12
|
Valid ID Proof
|
Caste certificate (if applicable)
|
Income Certificate (if applicable)
|
Transfer Certificate
|
Residence Certificate
Also Read: AP OAMDC Counselling 2023 Phase 3 Web Options Entry Window Open, Allotment Result on October 5