TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Tomorrow; Apply Soon at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Counselling 2023 registration window will close tomorrow: September 29, 2023. Interested candidates can register at edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 29, 2023 16:14 IST
TS EdCET Counselling 2023: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the counselling registrations for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) tomorrow: September 30, 2023. Candidates who have not applied till now can register on the official website: edcetadm.tsche.ac.in.

As per the TS EdCET Counselling 2023 schedule, physical verification of special category certificates will be done between September 23 and 26, 2023. The authorities will display the verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail on October 2, 2023. 

TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the mandatory events alongside the dates below:

Events

Dates

Last date to register and online payment along with uploading scanned copies of certificates for

TS EDCET counselling verification  

September 30, 2023

Physical verification of Special category

certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by

slot booking

September 25 to 29, 2023

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail 

October 2, 2023

Exercising Web options- Phase I 

October 3 to 5, 2023

Edit of web options-Phase -I 

October 6, 2023

Commencement of Class work

October 30, 2023

How to Apply for TS EdCET Counselling 2023 Round 1?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link available

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload required documents and pay prescribed fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout

Documents Required for TS EDCET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

TS EDCET 2023 Rank Card

TS EDCET 2023 Admit Card

Class 12 mark sheet

Class 10 mark sheet

Qualifying examination certificate 

Certificate of class 10, 12

Valid ID Proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Transfer Certificate

Residence Certificate

