TS EDCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Official Link tsedcet.tsche.ac.in
TS EDCET Counselling 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result is expected today on its official website. Candidates can check their TS EDCET seat allotment 2026 result online at tsedcet.tsche.ac.in once the result link is live.
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TGCHE will release the TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, August 16, 2026. Candidates who have completed the counselling registration process and web option entry will be able to check their allotment status online.
The TS EDCET seat allotment result 2026 will basically determine the B.Ed college and course allotted to candidates based on their eligibility, category, college preferences, availability of seats and local area reservations. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the office website for the seat allotment link.
TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2026: Key Details
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Particular
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Details
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Exam
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TS EDCET 2026
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Counselling
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TS EDCET Counselling 2026
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Conducting Authority
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Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
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Admission
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Two-year B.Ed programmes
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Seat Allotment
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Phase 1
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Seat Allotment Date
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August 16, 2026
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Reporting at Allotted Colleges
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August 17 to 20, 2026
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Official Counselling Website
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edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
How to Check TS EDCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
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Visit the official website: edcetadm.tgche.ac.in
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Click on the TS EDCET Seat Allotment Result 2026
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Enter the required login details
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Click on submit and the result will appear on the screen
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Check your allotment details such as college, course and admission details
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Download and save it for future reference
How will TS EDCET Seats be allotted?
The TS EDCET seat allotment process considers several factors before assigning seats. These include:
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TS EDCET 2026 rank
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Candidate's reservation category
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Local area reservation
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Order of college preferences submitted through web options
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Availability of seats
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Eligibility requirements
Candidates allotted seats in Phase 1 are required to report to their concerned colleges between August 17 and August 20, 2026 for original certificate verification and admission formalities.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.