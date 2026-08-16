TS EDCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Expected Today; Official Link tsedcet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TGCHE will release the TS EDCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, August 16, 2026. Candidates who have completed the counselling registration process and web option entry will be able to check their allotment status online.

The TS EDCET seat allotment result 2026 will basically determine the B.Ed college and course allotted to candidates based on their eligibility, category, college preferences, availability of seats and local area reservations. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the office website for the seat allotment link.

TS EDCET Seat Allotment 2026: Key Details