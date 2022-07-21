    TS EdCET Hall Tickets 2022 Released, Download at edcet.tsche.ac.in

    Osmania University has released the TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket. Students appearing for the TS EdCET 2022 exams can visit the official website to download the hall ticket.

    Updated: Jul 21, 2022 16:56 IST
    TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket: Osmania University has released the TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket. Candidates appearing for the Telangana EdCET 2022 Exams can visit the official website to download the hall tickets. The TS EdCET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on July 26, 2022 across the different exam centres in the state. 

    The TS EdCET 2022 Admit Card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students appearing for the entrance examination. The TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket will include the candidate details along with the exam details and exam centre.

    The TS EdCET 2022 examination is being conducted in three shifts. The first shift of the exams will be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM while the second and third shift will be conducted from 12:30 to 2:30 PM and 4 PM to 6 PM.

    Steps to download TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket

    Step 1: Visit the TS EdCET 2022 official website

    Step 2: Click on the TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket link provided

    Step 3: Enter the Registration number and date of birth in the hall ticket link

    Step 4: Download the TS EdCET 2022 Admit card for further reference

    Details mentioned on the TS EdCET 2022 Hall Ticket

    The TS EdCET 2022 hall ticket will include the following details

    • Candidate name and roll number
    • TS EdCET exam centre details
    • Subjects appearing for
    • Schedule and shift of exams
    • Instructions to be followed

