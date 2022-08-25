TS EdCET Result 2022 Date and Time: Telangana EdCET Results Likely to be Declared Today at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EdCET Result 2022 Date and Time: After being postponed earlier in the week, the TS EdCET 2022 Result for the state-level education entrance exam is likely to be declared today. The latest buzz coming from Osmania University and TSCHE hints that the authorities have completed all the preliminary preparation for the declaration of Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test, TS EdCET Results 2022 today - 25th August 2022, Thursday. While an official confirmation about the same is still awaited, in all likelihood TS EdCET Results will be declared today and published online on the official website - edcet.tsche.ac.in. Post announcement, candidates will be able to check and access their outcome and performance in TS EdCET 2022 Exam via the link placed below:

Check TS EdCET Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

TS EdCET Result 2022 - Details to be checked in Scorecard

TS EdCET Result 2022 being declared today will be made available to the candidates in the form of digital scorecards that will be made available to the students virtually. The digital scorecard will contain the marks scored by candidates in different subjects or section of the TS EdCET Exam 2022 along with the total marks and the result status. In addition to performance related aspects, the TS EdCET Result 2022 will also mention personal details of the candidates including name, registration number, date of birth and other details. Candidates need to verify all these details while checking their results.

How to check TS EdCET Result 2022 online?

Taking the same route as other entrance test held by TSCHE, the exam authority will publish the TS EdCET Result 2022 for candidates who have appeared for the exam online via the official website edcet.tsche.ac.in. After logging on the website, candidates will need to locate link for Results or Scorecard and click on it. On the next page, they will be presented with input fields for hall ticket and date of birth. After submitting these details, TS EdCET Result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen in the form of a digital scorecard. From here, candidates can download the result scorecard and take printout for future reference.

