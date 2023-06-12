  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TS EDCET Result 2023 Declared, Download Manabadi EDCET Rank Card at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Result 2023 Declared, Download Manabadi EDCET Rank Card at edcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EDCET Result 2023 OUT: The officials have released the result of Telangana EdCET today. Candidates can check and download their Manabadi TS EDCET marksheet and rank card online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. Check steps to download here 

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 12, 2023 16:52 IST
TS EDCET Result 2023 Declared
TS EDCET Result 2023 Declared
CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS EDCET Result 2023: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) result today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their Telangana EDCET results online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: application number and date of birth to download their respective rank cards. This year, the TS EdCET examination was conducted on May 18, 2023 in three sessions.

The first session was held from 9 to 11 AM, followed by the second session from 12:30 to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4 to 6 PM. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for students aspiring to pursue B.Ed courses in Telangana. 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS EDCET Rank Card 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

TS EDCET Result 2023 Date and Time 

The Manabadi Education Common Entrance Test has been announced today. Candidates can check the table to know the date as well as time for the release of result: 

Events 

Date and Time

TS EDCET Result Date

June 12, 2023

Telangana EDCET Result Time

4 PM

Manabadi EDCET 

May 18, 2023

How to download Telangana EDCET Rank Card 2023? 

Once the results are published, candidates can access them online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi EdCET rank card: 

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th
  • Step 1: Go to the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in
    Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab
  • Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen
  • Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and rank
  • Step 5: The TS EdCET result marks will appear on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same 

TS EDCET 2023 Result Qualifying Marks 

As per updates, the minimum qualifying marks required to pass on Telangana EdCET is 25% of the aggregate of marks (rounded off to 38 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: AP ECET Hall Ticket 2023 Released, JNTU to NOT Conduct Two Exams this Year
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Board Name
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    CO-POWERED BY

    Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023