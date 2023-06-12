TS EDCET Result 2023 Declared, Download Manabadi EDCET Rank Card at edcet.tsche.ac.in

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS EDCET Result 2023: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda has declared the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EDCET) result today. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check their Telangana EDCET results online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. They have to use their login credentials: application number and date of birth to download their respective rank cards. This year, the TS EdCET examination was conducted on May 18, 2023 in three sessions.

The first session was held from 9 to 11 AM, followed by the second session from 12:30 to 2:30 PM, and the third from 4 to 6 PM. The Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted for students aspiring to pursue B.Ed courses in Telangana.

TS EDCET Result 2023 Date and Time

The Manabadi Education Common Entrance Test has been announced today. Candidates can check the table to know the date as well as time for the release of result:

Events Date and Time TS EDCET Result Date June 12, 2023 Telangana EDCET Result Time 4 PM Manabadi EDCET May 18, 2023

How to download Telangana EDCET Rank Card 2023?

Once the results are published, candidates can access them online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download the Manabadi EdCET rank card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: edcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result tab

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter hall ticket number and rank

Step 5: The TS EdCET result marks will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the same

TS EDCET 2023 Result Qualifying Marks

As per updates, the minimum qualifying marks required to pass on Telangana EdCET is 25% of the aggregate of marks (rounded off to 38 marks). However, there is no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to SC and ST categories.

