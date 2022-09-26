    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule to be released soon, Check at tsicet.nic.in

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow - September 27, 2022. Candidates who have qualified the TS ICET 2022 exams can visit the official counselling website to get the complete schedule for the counselling and admission procedure.

    Updated: Sep 26, 2022 16:27 IST
    TS ICET 2022 Counselling: TS ICET 2022 Counselling Schedule is expected to be announced tomorrow - September 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared and qualified the TS ICET 2022 examinations can visit the official website to check the schedule for the counselling process. 

    The schedule for TS ICET 2022 Counselling process will be made available on the official counselling website - tsicet.nic.in. The counselling process will begin with the registration the link to which will be available on the website. After the registration candidates will be required to complete the choice filling and locking procedure. 

    According to local media reports, the TS ICET 2022 Counselling process will begin on October 8, 2022 with the counselling registration process. Students can check the Tentative schedule for TS ICET 2022 here. 

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling – Tentative Schedule

    Event

    Date

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registration

    October 8 to 12, 2022.

    Document verification

    October 10 to 13, 2022.

    Web Option Entry

    October 10 to 15, 2022.

    TS ICET 2022 Seat Allotment Result 

    October 18, 2022.

    TS ICET 2022 Counselling Procedure

    Registrations

     The TS ICET 2022 Counselling Registration link will be available on the official website. Candidates who are eligible for the TS ICET 2022 Counselling can visit the official website and complete the registrations. 

    TS ICET 2022 applications and choice filling

    After completing the registration process, candidates can fill in the TS ICET 2022 counselling application and choice filling form. When completing the TS ICET 2022 applications candidates are also required to upload all the necessary documents in the application form and enter the choices as per their preference. 

    TS ICET 2022 Application fee

    After entering the choices in the online counselling choice filling link students applying for TS ICET 2022 will be directed to the link to submit the application fee. The TS ICET 2022 counselling application fee has to be submitted in online mode via Credit, Debit or net banking. 

