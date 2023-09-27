TS ICET 2023 Counselling Final Phase Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here To Check College Wise List

  1. Home
Telangana State Council of Higher Education has announced the TS ICET 2023 counselling final phase allotment results. Those who have applied for the allotment round can check the result through the link given here.

Updated: Sep 27, 2023 16:29 IST
TS ICET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the TS ICET 2023 counselling final phase allotment results. The college-wise allotment list for each branch has been released on the official TS ICET 2023 counselling website. Candidates who applied for the final phase seat allotment round can visit the official counselling website to check the allotment results.

Those who have been allotted seats in the final phase are required to report to the allotted colleges from September 28 to 30, 2023. Candidates reporting need to first complete the fee payment and carry with them all relevant documents to be submitted to the colleges.

TS ICET 2023 final phase allotment result is available on the official website - tsicet.nic.in. Candidates can also check the college-wise allotment result through the direct link available here.

How to Check TS ICET 2023 Counselling Allotment Result

The final phase allotment result for TS ICET 2023 is now available on the official counselling portal. Those who have applied for the allotment result can check the steps here to download the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET 

Step 2: Click on the college-wise allotment link

Step 3: Click on the college and select the branch

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS ICET 2023 allotment result for further reference

Those allotted seats in the final phase are required to report to the colleges along with the required set of documents. Candidates must make sure they carry all the relevant documents with them along with required number of copies.

