TS ICET Notification 2023 To Release Soon, Registration Likely from March 6

TS ICET 2023 Dates Released: As per the latest updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will commence the MBA and MCA registrations on March 6, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the exams without any late fee till May 6, 2023. The authorities have not released any official notification yet. TS ICET 2023 important dates have been released in a press conference. However, it is expected that the official notification will be out on the website soon.

Moreover, Candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay Rs. 750 as the application fee. Whereas, the reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs. 550 as the online application fee. The registered candidates will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website. As per updates, the authorities will conduct the TS ICET 2023 Exam on May 26 and 27, 2023 in four shifts.

TS ICET 2023 Schedule

Events Dates Start of online registration March 6, 2023 Deadline for submitting application form without late fee May 6, 2023 Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 250 May 12, 2023 Deadline to complete registration with late fee of INR 500 May 18, 2023, TS ICET 2023 Edit Window May 12 to 15, 2023 Release of Admit Card May 22, 2023, TS ICET 2023 Exam May 26 and 27, 2023

How to Apply for TS ICET 2023?

Once the registration process is started, candidates will be able to apply on the official website. Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to register-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, Click on TS ICET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the TS ICET 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 7: Sumit the form and take a printout

